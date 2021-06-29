Lipa also shared that she and Hadid spent the pandemic together "chilling and listening to music"

Dua Lipa Says It's 'Sweet' Anwar Hadid 'Likes Kind of Ugly Pictures of Me' — 'I Let Him Post' Them

As long as he thinks it's cute, "We're Good."

Speaking to Vanity Fair for their cover story, Dua Lipa briefly spoke about spending the pandemic with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid — and his favorite kinds of photos of her to post.

"We got lucky," the 25-year-old said about spending time with her boyfriend, 22, during lockdown. "Lots of being out in the garden, reading a book, and just chilling and listening to music."

Explaining that even before the pandemic the couple hadn't spent more than two weeks apart for each other, Lipa added that the two shared several quirks thanks to his upbringing. ("Anwar is half Dutch, so he's also quite European in some senses," she said.)

When it comes to posting photos of social media, however, they have slightly different policies.

"I always like to ask if he likes a picture before I post it. But I also think sometimes it's sweet that he really likes kind of ugly pictures of me," she said. "And I look at him, I'm like, 'Really?' And he's like, 'I love it.'"

"And then I let him post it, although I hate it," she added.

Last week, Lipa shared several photos alongside Anwar in celebration of his 22nd birthday.

"Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc 🫀another lap around the sun ~ you make my world so much better!! I'm lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can't wait to celebrate youuuu today," she captioned the post.

Dua Lupa Vanity Fair July/August issue Credit: Venetia Scott / Vanity Fair

The Grammy-winning artist's photos included intimate moments of the two throughout their relationship, including shots of the two cuddling in bed with their pup, kissing in front of a sunset backdrop and one sweet photo of the singer resting her chin on Hadid's bare shoulder while smiling.

The couple also celebrated their second anniversary on June 14. Talking to British Vogue at the start of the year, she also made it clear that the couple likes to keep their romance private.

"We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there's something that we want to share together, then OK that's fun," the "Don't Start Now" she told the outlet then."But at the same time, we're quite private — we'll only show you as much as we want you to see."