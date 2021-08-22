"Love u forever and always," Anwar Hadid wrote to girlfriend Dua Lipa on her 26th birthday as she celebrated with both of their families

Dua Lipa Rings in 26th Birthday with Tributes from Gigi and Anwar Hadid: 'Girl of My Dreams'

Dua Lipa Rings in 26th Birthday with Tributes from Bella and Anwar Hadid: 'Girl of My Dreams'

Dua Lipa Rings in 26th Birthday with Tributes from Bella and Anwar Hadid: 'Girl of My Dreams'

Dua Lipa is another year older and she's celebrating with some of her favorite people.

The three-time Grammy Award winner gave a glimpse at her 26th birthday festivities on Sunday, sharing her party look and some pink heart-shaped mylar balloons. "I'm a leo - can't u tell," Lipa captioned the Instagram photos.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She wore a navy blue pantsuit with multicolored polka dots, wearing the jacket open over a black lace bra, complemented with a matching fuzzy ushanka hat. The look was finished with layers of gold jewelry, a black belt with a gold heart-shaped buckle, and a pair of black trainers.

Lipa, who is currently vacationing with friends, also included a photo of her heart-shaped cake, which was adorned with icing roses and her first name in red. She and her squad, including sister Rina and brother Gjin, later enjoyed a bike ride.

The birthday tributes came flooding in from fans, friends, and family, most notably her boyfriend Anwar Hadid and his sisters Gigi and Bella.

"Happy birthday girl of my dreams. Love u forever and always," Anwar, 22, wrote with a photo of the birthday girl on his Instagram Story. "I love you!!! Thumping heart!!!" Lipa wrote, reposting the story.

She previously celebrated his 22nd birthday in June with an equally sweet tribute. "Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc another lap around the sun ~ you make my world so much better!! I'm lucky to love you and be loved by you," Lipa wrote at the time.

Dua Lipa Rings in 26th Birthday with Tributes from Bella and Anwar Hadid: 'Girl of My Dreams' Credit: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Gigi, 26, posted a selfie with Lipa to her Instagram Story. "Happy happy birthday sweet @dualipa! Supernova! We love you. Wishing u the best day & year!!!!" she wrote. "Thank you sister I love you!!!" Lipa responded.

Bella, 24, previously posted some photos of their getaway, which included lounging in bikinis and an impromptu dance party. "Adore every single last one of em," she captioned the photos.

Elton John also gave Lipa a shout-out on her big day, posting a photo of them set to their new collab "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)," which dropped last weekend. "I love you," she wrote back.

Dua Lipa Rings in 26th Birthday with Tributes from Bella and Anwar Hadid: 'Girl of My Dreams' Credit: Dua Lipa/Instagram

"She's given me so much energy. She's a truly wonderful artist, and person, absolutely bursting with creativity and ideas," John, 74, said of collaborating with Lipa. "The energy she brought to 'Cold Heart' just blew my mind."

RELATED VIDEO: Dua Lipa on Grammys Versace Dress: "I Feel Like a Princess"

Donatella Versace paid tribute as well, posting a photo of Lipa at the 2021 Grammy Awards, walking the red carpet in a jeweled butterfly Versace dress. "Happy Birthday @dualipa you are absolutely incredible in every way possible. I am so proud that you are a part of the Versace family- I adore you!!" Versace, 66, wrote. "I love you Donatella," Lipa wrote, reposting to her Instagram Story.