"I look back at it with such fondness cause it helped me grow into the artist that I wanted to become, it made me work harder," Dua Lipa said of the viral dance

Dua Lipa Opens Up About 'Reclaiming' a Viral Dance She Did Years Ago During Her Current Tour

Dua Lipa is not letting her past define her future.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday, the singer, 26, opened up about a viral clip of her dancing at a concert in 2017 and how she has since reclaimed the dance amid her current Future Nostalgia tour.

When pointed out by host Jimmy Fallon that the dance is loved by her fans on social media, the late-night comedian also noted how "haters" said the dance was "lazy" and "uninspired," before Lipa compared it to putting her shoe on in a rush.

As Fallon, 47, asked why people had to be "so mean," the "Physical" singer explained there are no hard feelings, however. "The reason we're talking about it is because I've brought it back, I'm doing it on my tour — I'm reclaiming it," she said.

"There was a moment where it actually caused me a lot of grief, like I was being bullied online, it wasn't very nice," Lipa added of the dance. "But now I can look at it from a different perspective. I look back at it with such fondness cause it helped me grow into the artist that I wanted to become, it made me work harder."

dua lipa Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Lipa's Future Nostalgia tour kicked off last month in Miami, Florida in support of the artist's second studio album of the same name.

The concert series was originally set to begin in 2020 after being announced in December 2019, but was postponed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During the show, Lipa performs an array of tracks from her sophomore album, including "Levitating," "Boys Will Be Boys" and "Don't Start Now" — where she recreates the now-iconic dance move.

The songstress also performs other hit tracks among the likes of "Electricity" and "One Kiss," as well as fan-loved tracks from her eponymous debut studio album, such as "New Rules" and "Be the One."

dua lipa Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty

Ahead of her late-night appearance on The Tonight Show, Lipa took part in a tour stop in Washington D.C. on Wednesday evening, where she experienced a small mishap amid her show that she managed to expertly dance off.

In a video shared by a concert attendee on Twitter, Lipa is seen singing and dancing along to a song before she drops her microphone and it falls into the crowd situated below her.

The singer then approaches the crowd to look for it, before she puts her arms in the air in confusion. She then proceeds to dance to the song as the crowd sings the lyrics louder.