Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up for Fantasy-Inspired 'Sweetest Pie' Music Video: Watch

The music video for the duo's new collaboration was directed by Dave Meyers and conceptualized by Megan Thee Stallion

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion are serving up a slice of the "Sweetest Pie."

The musicians released a new collaboration on Friday, alongside an accompanying music video that was conceptualized by Megan, 27, and directed by Dave Meyers.

In the clip, Lipa, 26, and Megan take inspiration from Hansel and Gretel and other fantasy themes, welcoming a duo of unsuspecting men into their lair — ultimately luring them to their deaths.

"Oh, this the ride of your life, hold on 'cause, baby, I might / I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie," Lipa sings in the song's chorus. "Oh, baby, we can go fast, I'll drive and you just lay back / I got the flavor that lasts, yeah, the sweetest pie."

Adds Megan in one verse on the track: "Ain't the only one tryna be my one and only / Real thick, movin' slow, that body like codeine / He a player, but for Megan, he cuttin' the whole team / That body lookin' nice, I got cake and I know he want a slice."

Lipa and Megan first teased the release of the collaboration in a series of Instagram posts earlier in the week.

While chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Megan opened up about the track and how it came to be. "I be seeing everybody making mashups of me and Dua songs and I'm like, 'No, this sounds too good. We have to make a song,' " she said.

Noting that she got in contact with Lipa to collaborate, Megan explained, "I was like, 'Dua, I really want us to do a song, but I got to find that right beat. It has to be perfect.' "

"So I didn't just send her no any track," she added. "I waited till I had the perfect one and I feel like we both came to a mutual agreement that it was greatness — and now we got 'Sweetest Pie.' "

Working with Lipa, Megan said, was an experience like no other. It also challenged the assumptions she'd made about the "Don't Start Now" artist.

"Dua is so chill," she told Lowe, 48. "When I first saw her on Instagram, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I don't know what it's given.' She really look kind of mean. I don't know. I didn't know how she was going to be."

"But when I met her, I was like, 'Love, you might be my friend.' She is so cool. She's so chill. She just has a really calming spirit, and she's so sweet," Megan continued. "... She wasn't a diva. You know what I'm saying?"

Added the "Body" rapper: "It was just super easy the whole time, and I really liked that about her. Because she could be a diva, but she is just so humble. We are all divas in our own right. But what I'm saying is she was just very sweet. She was very kind. And I feel like right now, everybody is not like that. So shout out to a kind person in the industry because you don't meet a lot of them."

Megan also told Lowe that she worked hard on coming up with the concept for the "Sweetest Pie" video.

"I wasn't just going to do a song with Dua Lipa and [not] do a video, so of course there is a video," she explained. "And it's so fire. I literally, just like I sat on the song, I really had to sit on the concept for the video."

"I knew exactly what I wanted it to look like," Megan added. "I feel like everybody knows, I like fantasy and I like horror at the same time. So when they see it, I feel like it's going to be like, 'Wow, they really in their bag with this one.' "

