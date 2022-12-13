Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa Are 'Hanging Out': Source

Jack Harlow may have single-handedly manifested a relationship.

Earlier this month, the "First Class" rapper was spotted with Dua Lipa for the first time in public at Variety's Hitmakers brunch. The sighting caused buzz on social media considering he released his song "Dua Lipa" — where he seemingly shoots his shot with the pop star — earlier this year.

Since then, a source told PEOPLE that Harlow, 24, and Lipa, 27, are "hanging out."

The New York Post's Page Six was first to report the news. According to the outlet, the stars also got lunch together in New York City after her performance at iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball performance on Friday.

"Dua Lipa" was featured on the rapper's latest studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You. During an interview in May on the radio show The Breakfast Club, the "Like a Blade of Grass" rapper opened up about getting her approval for the track.

"Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature / I checked the web, they out here chewin' me up, f— it," he raps on the song. "Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket / I heard from someone you said you could be us, nothing."

While appearing on the radio show, Harlow was asked if Lipa has responded to the song since the album dropped. "Not publicly," the rapper said at the time, noting she'd acknowledged it privately. "I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn't want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything."

"If she had said, 'Yo, I hate it. I don't want it to come out,' it wouldn't have come out," continued Harlow before detailing the conversation they had about the track on FaceTime.

"She was like, 'Oh, I mean it's not my song. I suppose it's OK,'" the "First Class" performer recalled. "She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go."

On whether or not Harlow truly has a crush on Lipa, the rapper said, "I admire her," and revealed their conversations have become "less awkward" since she heard the song. "I think we're good. We'll see how the record does," he continued. "I think when the song comes out, she'll grow to appreciate it even more."

Lipa was previously linked to Trevor Noah after they were photographed having dinner in New York City in September. Despite rumors, however, a source told PEOPLE at the time that "they're just friends."

Before Noah, the "Levitating" singer and ex Anwar Hadid decided to go their separate ways in December, a source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. "Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart," the source said. "They're figuring things out right now." The couple had dated for more than two years.

Harlow was linked to TikTok star Addison Rae in April 2021, though she quickly shut the rumors down by tweeting, "I'm single."