Dua Lipa Talks Self-Isolating with Anwar Hadid: 'We're Learning So Much More About Each Other'

Dua Lipa is opening up about love in the time of coronavirus.

Since the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) spurred travel restrictions across the world, the British pop star has been hunkered down in London with her boyfriend, model Anwar Hadid. Because the “Don’t Start Now” singer’s apartment flooded, the pair have been practicing social distancing from an Airbnb since March.

“It’s been really great — easy and fun and chill,” Lipa, 24, says in the new issue of PEOPLE of living with Hadid, 20. “We’ve been making the most of this because we got all this extra time that we weren’t expecting to just hang out. It’s been an absolute blast, and we’re learning so much more about each other.”

First linked last June, Lipa and Hadid (son of model Yolanda Hadid and real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, brother of Gigi and Bella) made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards in November.

Like many in lockdown at the moment, Lipa and Hadid have been binging television and movies.

“We have a big list, and we’re slowly ticking things off,” Lipa says. “We’ve watched lots of series — Ozark, Tiger King, Unorthodox, The Sinner — and then some older movies like Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Snatch and No Country For Old Men.”

It hasn’t all been downtime for Lipa, though.

The two-time Grammy winner was gearing up to release her second album, Future Nostalgia, last month when the pandemic hit. Rather than delaying new music like some peers, Lipa dropped the disco-tinged dance-pop record a week early on March 27 after it leaked online.

Between national stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions, Lipa and her team had to get creative when it came to promoting Future Nostalgia from remotely.

“It’s been a massive learning curve,” she says of putting together remote performances, like the one she, her dancers and band did for the Late Late Show last month. “Shooting in a big TV studio, you have all the flashy lights and the cameras. It’s about making the most of what you have in a home space and then trying to make that interesting. It’s been fun, but it has been challenging.”

