Dua Lipa Hit with Second Copyright Infringement Suit Over Hit Song 'Levitating'

Songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer claim that "Levitating" is a rip-off of their songs "Wiggle and Giggle All Night" and "Don Diablo"

Dua Lipa has been hit with a second copyright infringement lawsuit over her hit song "Levitating," this time by a pair of songwriters who say it's a copy of their 1979 disco hit.

Lipa, 26, was one of several defendants named in a complaint filed in New York on Friday that claims "Levitating" is "substantially similar" to the 1979 Cory Daye song "Wiggle and Giggle All Night," written by L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer.

Lawyers for Brown and Linzer allege that the song's "signature melody…is a duplicate" of the opening melody of "Wiggle and Giggle All Night" and the 1980 Miguel Bosé song "Don Diablo," to which they also own the copyright, according to the complaint, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

"The notes move in the same direction with evenly matched intervals or 'steps,' and almost identical rhythms," the complaint says, adding that the opening melody is repeated six times in "Levitating," and three times in a remix featuring DaBaby.

Brown and Linzer also point to the fact that Lipa has given multiple interviews in which they say she acknowledges finding inspiration from past disco-era songs, and write that they brought the suit against her so that she and the other defendants "cannot wiggle out of their willful infringement."

"Lipa admitted that she deliberately emulated prior eras of music to create Future Nostalgia, the aptly named album on which 'Levitating' appears," the complaint says. "In seeking nostalgic inspiration, Defendants copied Plaintiffs' creation without attribution."

The plaintiffs are seeking an unspecified amount, but say that they've suffered damages "including lost profits to be proven at trial."

A rep for Lipa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"Levitating" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, but topped the Adult Contemporary, Adult Top 40 and Mainstream Top 40 charts. It was also the No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot 100 Year-End chart.

The suit comes days after the Florida reggae band Artikal Sound System filed a copyright infringement suit of their own, claiming that "Levitating" ripped off their 2017 song "Live Your Life."