Dua Lipa Granted Albanian Citizenship as Country's President Says She's Made Them 'Proud'

Dua Lipa was born in London to Kosovo Albanian parents who'd emigrated from Pristina three years earlier

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 28, 2022 12:25 PM

Dua Lipa is a dual citizen!

The British "Levitating" singer, 27, was granted Albanian citizenship on Sunday, just ahead of the country's 110th anniversary of its independence from the Ottoman Empire.

Lipa announced the news on Twitter, and thanked President Bajram Begaj and Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj "for this honour." She also shared a series of photos showing off her official documents.

"Happy to give the one and only @DUALIPA the decree of Albanian citizenship," Begaj wrote on Twitter. "She has made us proud with her global career and engagement in important social causes."

On Monday, Lipa shared a series of photos of her posing with the Albanian flag, and expressed excitement at the final show on her Future Nostalgia tour, which will take place in Tirana on Monday night.

"110 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE 🇦🇱 so happy to be in Tirana, Albania ~ as the newest citizen 😝 to perform for you all tonight ~ THE FINAL FUTURE NOSTALGIA SHOW 🇦🇱❤️👐🏼 menxi po pres me ju paaaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!" she wrote.

The three-time Grammy Award winner was born in London in 1995 to Kosovo Albanian parents Dukagjin and Anesa, who'd emigrated from Pristina three years earlier.

"Everything was Albanian at home, and English was my school life," Lipa told Vanity Fair in 2021. "I had so much family in Kosovo, but also because of the situation and not being able to go back, I had never really met my family."

When Lipa was 11, her family moved back to Pristina, where she said she "almost already felt I belonged."

Though the star moved back to London on her own at age 15 to pursue a music career, she told Vanity Fair: "I feel like my life will always be between two places."

Related Articles
Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's Relationship Timeline
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Says Her Family and Friends 'Keep Me So Grounded,' Help Her Find 'Privacy'
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and daughters Malia (L) and Sasha (R) pose for a family portrait in the Rose Garden of the White House on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2015 in Washington, DC
All About Barack and Michelle Obama's 2 Daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama
John Krasinski (L) and Emily Blunt attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
All About John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's 2 Kids
Michael Stribling
Dads 'Had No Clue' If Adopting in Texas Was Possible. Now, They're Celebrating Daughter's First Birthday
Drake
Drake Dresses Up in N.Y.C., Plus Rami Malek, Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa and More
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti
provided press photos of dua lipa
Dua Lipa Is the Future of Pop: Inside the Making of Her New Album 'Future Nostalgia'
Shaylen Opens Up About Her Move from Pop to Country Music: ‘There Was Something in my Heart That Wasn't Happy Anymore’
Shaylen Opens Up About Her Move from Pop to Country: 'Something in My Heart Wasn't Happy Anymore'
Gail Simmons just became a U.S. citizen
Celebrities Who Became U.S. Citizens
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his family
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
"Hysteria" New York Special Screening
Angela Lansbury, Screen and Broadway Icon, Dead at 96
Ella Emhoff attends the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards at MoMA
Everything to Know About Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris' Fashion Model Stepdaughter
Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke's Most Passionate Outbursts and Viral Moments
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96