Dua Lipa Granted Albanian Citizenship as Country's President Says She's Made Them 'Proud'

Dua Lipa is a dual citizen!

The British "Levitating" singer, 27, was granted Albanian citizenship on Sunday, just ahead of the country's 110th anniversary of its independence from the Ottoman Empire.

Lipa announced the news on Twitter, and thanked President Bajram Begaj and Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj "for this honour." She also shared a series of photos showing off her official documents.

"Happy to give the one and only @DUALIPA the decree of Albanian citizenship," Begaj wrote on Twitter. "She has made us proud with her global career and engagement in important social causes."

On Monday, Lipa shared a series of photos of her posing with the Albanian flag, and expressed excitement at the final show on her Future Nostalgia tour, which will take place in Tirana on Monday night.

"110 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE 🇦🇱 so happy to be in Tirana, Albania ~ as the newest citizen 😝 to perform for you all tonight ~ THE FINAL FUTURE NOSTALGIA SHOW 🇦🇱❤️👐🏼 menxi po pres me ju paaaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!" she wrote.

The three-time Grammy Award winner was born in London in 1995 to Kosovo Albanian parents Dukagjin and Anesa, who'd emigrated from Pristina three years earlier.

"Everything was Albanian at home, and English was my school life," Lipa told Vanity Fair in 2021. "I had so much family in Kosovo, but also because of the situation and not being able to go back, I had never really met my family."

When Lipa was 11, her family moved back to Pristina, where she said she "almost already felt I belonged."

Though the star moved back to London on her own at age 15 to pursue a music career, she told Vanity Fair: "I feel like my life will always be between two places."