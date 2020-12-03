"No one believes that you write these songs yourself," Dua Lipa says

Dua Lipa Says Female Artists Are 'Met with So Much More Criticism': 'Especially in the Pop Genre'

Dua Lipa has already proved herself as an accomplished artist in pop music, but she continues to work hard regardless.

In a preview of her CBS Sunday Morning interview this weekend, the singer, 25, talks about defying naysayers and misconceptions.

"As a female artist, especially in the pop genre, people immediately think you're manufactured … no one believes that you write these songs yourself," says Lipa, who released her second studio album Future Nostalgia in March.

"We're met with so much more criticism in terms of like what we wear, what we're doing, what the performance looks like, how we're dancing, how we're singing, if we're singing," the pop star adds.

The fruits of her labor paid off as Future Nostalgia topped the U.K. charts and earned Lipa several award nominations, including six Grammy nods.

"It was creating an album that served as a form of escapism … making music that makes you want to dance, that makes you want to have fun," Lipa says of her latest album's dance-heavy singles such as "Levitating," "Don't Start Now," "Physical" and "Break My Heart."

In particular, "Don't Start Now" was met with praise from critics this year, especially the Recording Academy, which announced in November that Lipa's song is up for record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance.

Among her six nominations, Future Nostalgia is also up for album of the year and best pop vocal album.

Beyoncé leads the list of this year's nominees with a total of nine, followed by Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Lipa with six nominations each.