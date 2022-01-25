"It gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy," Dua Lipa tells WSJ. Magazine

Dua Lipa Says Her Family and Friends 'Keep Me So Grounded,' Help Her Find 'Privacy'

Dua Lipa is crediting her loved ones for helping her keep her head on straight.

In a new profile for WSJ. Magazine, published Tuesday morning, the "Levitating" singer reflects on how she is able to maintain her privacy despite her high-profile music career.

"Something that I've realized over time is how little people actually know," says Lipa, 26. "I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors."

Of her "really tight" inner circle, the Grammy winner adds, "My family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy."

Lipa, who a source told PEOPLE recently took a break from her boyfriend of two years Anwar Hadid, has previously opened up about her tight bond with her family.

In 2018, she told The Guardian of her father Dukagjin Lipa (who made headlines for his dashing Brit Awards look the following year), "My dad would always tell me 'You have to work really, really hard just to have a tiny bit of luck.' "

The Lipa family all lived in Kosovo until the Bosnian war, forcing them to flee to London in 1992 and start their lives and careers again.

The singer's parents took any work they could to make ends meet. Her mother had been training as a lawyer and her father as a dentist in Pristina, but in London they worked as waiters while Dukagjin attended business school in the evenings and Anesa re-trained in the tourism industry.

In her profile for WSJ. Magazine, Lipa also discusses making her big-screen debut in the upcoming spy thriller Argylle, as well as what's next for her musically.

"I've done a big chunk of writing: It's starting to take shape; I've got a lot of it recorded," the "Don't Start Now" singer says of her upcoming album, which will follow her wildly successful sophomore offering Future Nostalgia. "It has a vision. It has a name, I think — for now. It's just been fun experimenting."

"I'm always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from Future Nostalgia," Lipa continues. "It's still in baby form, so we'll see as it progresses."