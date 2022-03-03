Eventually, a stage worker brought Dua a new mic and she finished the song, saying, "I got way too excited"

Oops! Dua Lipa Drops Mic into Crowd at D.C. Concert — See How She Kept the Show Moving

The show must go on!

During Dua Lipa's stop in Washington D.C. for her Future Nostalgia tour on Wednesday night, the British singer had a small mishap — and managed to dance it off.

In a video shared by a concert attendee on Twitter, the singer, 26, was singing and dancing along to her song "New Rules" before she dropped the mic and it fell into the crowd.

The "Levitating" singer then approached the crowd to look for it and put her arms in the air in confusion before proceeding to dance to the song as the crowd sang the lyrics louder.

Eventually, a stage worker brought Dua a new mic and she finished the song, saying, "I got way too excited."

The star kicked off her tour, in support of her 2020 album Future Nostalgia in February, which she first announced in September, and has since added tour dates in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

On Wednesday, a Florida reggae band called Artikal Sound System filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the star, alleging that she ripped off their song "Live Your Life" in her smash hit "Levitating."

In a complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court and obtained by PEOPLE, the band said that they've been performing and touring together since 2010, and that "Live Your Life" charted at No. 2 on the Billboard reggae chart in 2017.

They allege that the defendants — including Lipa, Warner Records and her co-songwriters and producer — "listened to and copied 'Live Your Life' before and during the time when they were writing 'Levitating.'"

Meanwhile, during an interview with WSJ. Magazine in January, the singer opened up about how she is able to maintain her privacy despite her high-profile music career.

"Something that I've realized over time is how little people actually know," Lipa said. "I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors."

Of her "really tight" inner circle, the Grammy winner added, "My family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy."

