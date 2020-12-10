Country star Kane Brown and rapper YG will also perform during the virtual celebration

Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato and J Balvin Will Perform at YouTube's Hello 2021 New Year's Eve Event

Get ready for a warm welcome to the new year!

On Thursday, YouTube Originals announced Hello 2021 — a jam-packed celebration with some of the biggest names in music across the world.

“With the world ready to move past an extremely challenging year, YouTube will use its global reach to celebrate the hope and promise of 2021,” said Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s global head of original content, in a statement. “We look forward to closing the book on 2020 and throwing a worldwide celebration that our YouTube community can safely enjoy from home.”

Also joining in on the celebrations to ring in the new year in the Americas are RuPaul, Matthew McConaughey, Emma Chamberlain and the TikTok famous D'Amelio family. YouTubers Larray, Marques Brownlee, Dude Perfect, Brad Mondo, ZHC and the Dolan Twins will also make appearances.

The special event will replace YouTube's typical "Rewind" video, which gave a look back at the year that ends.

“Rewind was always meant to be a celebration of you. But 2020 has been different,” read a YouTube statement, per Deadline. “And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year.”

YouTube will also host Hello 2021 in the U.K., Korea, Japan and India. Each of those shows will showcase artists and creators from those regions.

It's been a big year for some of the show's performers.

Last month, Dua Lipa was nominated for six Grammy Awards, including one in the best pop duo/group performance for "Un Día" with fellow Hello 2021 performer J Balvin. As for the Colombian singer, he took home the urban music album award at the Latin Grammys for his album Colores.

The end of 2020 was filled with success for Lovato, who recently presented the E! People's Choice Awards after dropping singles "OK Not To Be OK," "Commander In Chief" and "Still Have Me" this fall.