Dua Lipa 'Deeply Sorry for Anyone Who Was Scared' After Unauthorized Fireworks Went Off at Concert

Dua Lipa is apologizing to fans after a concert-goer allegedly set off unauthorized fireworks at her Toronto concert.

"Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto," the singer, 26, wrote in a statement on her Instagram Story Thursday. "Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are."

"There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted, and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident occurred," she continued. "Bringing this show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I'm so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way. All my love, Dua."

On Wednesday, police responded to the Scotiabank Arena around 11:42 p.m. amid reports that someone had thrown fireworks at the end of the show.

Three people suffered "very minor injuries" in the incident, the Toronto Police Service told PEOPLE.

The pyrotechnics took those in the audience by surprise.

"It was at the end, during her final song, and confetti was already out, so we thought it was part of the finale," an attendee told PEOPLE. "No one was fazed by it other than the people in the pit, [but it was] hella scary."

Video of the incident shared to social media shows the fireworks going off as Lipa was speaking on stage and asking the crowd to applaud for her dancers.

Fireworks are a prohibited item at Scotiabank, and the venue's website says anyone in possession of them will be refused entry, and the fireworks will be turned over to police.

A spokesperson for Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), which owns the arena, confirms that all fans walk through metal detectors upon entry.

"Last night, at the end of a concert event at Scotiabank Arena, unauthorized and illegal fireworks were set off on the arena floor by a member of the audience. As a result, three attendees received minor aid on-site and were able to go home without a need for further medical attention," MLSE said in a statement. "As one of the premier venues in North America, creating a safe and secure venue for every attendee at Scotiabank Arena is MLSE's top priority and we immediately began working in cooperation with Toronto Police Services to fully investigate this reckless and dangerous act. As always, we thank Toronto Police Services, the on-site medical team, employees and concert attendees for their swift support in responding to this incident."

