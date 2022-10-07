Dua Lipa Says She Is Single amid Trevor Noah Romance Rumors: It's 'Great to Just Be Alone'

"This is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," Dua Lipa said on the latest episode of her iHeartRadio podcast series

By
Published on October 7, 2022 01:02 PM
Grammy Awards Arrivals
Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty

Dua Lipa is enjoying her single life.

On the latest episode iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the "Don't Start Now" singer, 27, opened up about her dating life while in conversation with fellow musical artist Charli XCX.

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," Lipa said. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."

Noting how she has "never really had the opportunity" to focus on herself in recent years, the singer continued, "But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down — I think it's [a] Leo thing — it makes a big difference."

Lipa's revelation about her dating life comes about after the star was photographed having dinner with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah last month in New York City.

Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa head out for a date night in New York City. The couple were spotted hugging and kissing in the street after dinner.
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah. TheImageDirect

After fans started buzzing on social media about a possible romantic pairing, however, a source told PEOPLE that Lipa and Noah, 38, were "just friends."

Noah was previously linked to Euphoria actress Minka Kelly, but in May, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kelly, 42, was "single."

Meanwhile, the "Levitating" singer and her ex Anwar Hadid decided to go their separate ways in December, a source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

"Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart," the source said. "They're figuring things out right now." The couple had dated for more than two years.

