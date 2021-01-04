Dua Lipa Celebrates Three Billion Streams of Future Nostalgia: This 'Album Has Changed My Life'

"I'm so happy it's found a home with you too!!!!!!" the star wrote of her second studio album

Dua Lipa is already off to a great start just a few days into 2021.

On Sunday, the Grammy-winner marked her latest momentous accomplishment for her second studio album, which she dropped in March.

"Just found out we hit over 3 BILLION streams on Future Nostalgia in 2020! 🥺🥺🥺🥺🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞😫😫😫," she captioned her Instagram announcement post. "THANK YOU!!!!!! This album has changed my life in so many ways and I'm so happy it's found a home with you too!!!!!!"

Dua's impressive musical feat comes after Future Nostalgia earned her two Grammy noms for the 63rd annual show, which airs Jan. 31 — for best pop vocal album and album of the year. It's home to her fan-favorite bop "Don't Start Now," which was a Billboard chart-topper for 23 weeks. The track has also earned the singer Grammy nods for both record and song of the year, plus best pop solo performance.

Also big for Dua Lipa, 25, the star graces the cover of British Vogue's February issue. On Twitter, she celebrated her exciting news, writing: Kicking off 2021 like the true chameleon that I am! Thank you @Edward_Enninful. I will never forget all the love & support you have given me throughout my career and for giving me my 2nd @BritishVogue cover!!"

On New Year's Eve, the songstress was among the stars to light up the stage for YouTube Originals' Hello 2021: The Americas virtual show — for North and South America.

She wrote of her performance on Twitter: "A @youtubemusic NYE!! 2021!! Happy New Year everyone. Thank you for making this year special. I'm so grateful and I feel so lucky to have still been able to put on performances during this time and bring the party to you!! All my love 💗💗💗 [Photos] shot by Pixie Levinson."

Adding to her list of holiday fun this season, Dua enjoyed a festive Christmas Day cozied up with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid and his family, which includes models Gigi and Bella Hadid.