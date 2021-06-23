Dua Lipa Celebrates Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's 22nd Birthday: 'You Make My World So Much Better'

Dua Lipa gave an intimate look inside her relationship with Anwar Hadid for the model's birthday

Dua Lipa is celebrating her boyfriend's 22nd year.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old "New Rules" singer shared nine photos on Instagram in a touching post celebrating model boyfriend Anwar Hadid for his birthday.

"Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc 🫀another lap around the sun ~ you make my world so much better!! I'm lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can't wait to celebrate youuuu today," she captioned the post.

The Grammy-winning artist's photos included intimate moments of the two throughout their relationship, including shots of the two cuddling in bed with their pup, kissing in front of a sunset backdrop and one sweet photo of the singer resting her chin on Hadid's bare shoulder while smiling.

The romantic shots made for a rare glimpse inside the couple's relationship.

Earlier this year, Lipa opened up about her beau to British Vogue for the publication's February issue, discussing her decision to make their relationship public. She said although she has occasionally posted PDA-filled photos with Hadid, she'll "only show you as much as we want you to see."

"It's a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there," she told the outlet at the time. "I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions."

Lipa and Hadid spent the majority of the past year self-isolating together and posted images of themselves kissing, cuddling, dyeing the singer's hair, and playing with their adorable puppy Dexter. On June 14, 2020, the two celebrated their first anniversary as an official couple with a series of sweet shots Lipa shared on Instagram at the time.

"My home life is really normal," Lipa told Vogue about her low-key approach to life. "The people I surround myself with have known me for the longest time. My job doesn't define my circle, and that makes a world of difference."

Despite the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lipa has had a major year for her career thanks to the success of the British pop star's album Future Nostalgia, which was released in March 2020.

Later in the interview, the "Don't Start Now" singer explained that she had to "fight inner demons" when creating the award-winning album.