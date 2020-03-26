Dua Lipa Releases New Single 'Break My Heart' — Check Out the Upbeat Music Video

Dua Lipa isn’t slowing down her new music game.

On Wednesday evening, the 24-year-old pop star released her new single “Break My Heart,” announcing the news on Instagram alongside a screen grab of herself from the music video.

A follow-up to her recent hits “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical,” the song tackles the all-too-familiar feeling many face when falling in love and being unable to resist the emotional pulls, despite fears of getting hurt.

“I would’ve stayed at home / ‘Cause I was doing better alone / But when you said, “Hello” / I knew that was the end of it all,” the chorus begins. “I should’ve stayed at home / ‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go / Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?”

Image zoom Dua Lipa's music video for "Break My Heart"

Image zoom Dua Lipa's music video for "Break My Heart"

Image zoom Dua Lipa's music video for "Break My Heart"

Lipa released the music video hours later on Thursday morning, which opens with the singer running around a city at night and crooning, “I’ve always been the one to say the first goodbye / Had to love and lose a hundred million times / Had to get it wrong to know just what I like / Now I’m falling.”

Subsequent scenes see Lipa singing from inside a tilting ship, observing various couples who seem to be going through their own issues and dancing backed by other women in complementary colorful attire.

In one particularly poignant part of the video, Lipa is on board an airplane that breaks apart from the back — but it seems to all be a bad dream, and she wakes up in bed with a confused-looking partner, before beds with other men begin cycling through in the background.

Image zoom Dua Lipa's music video for "Break My Heart"

Lipa’s single and music video come ahead of the release of her accompanying album Future Nostalgia, which drops this Friday. She is set to embark on a European tour leg in May.

The star thanked those involved in the video on Twitter Thursday, writing, “BREAK MY HEART VIDEO IS YOURZ TO KEEP. Thank you to everyone that made this possible and worked so so hard during the crazy -8 degrees weather while also holding my hand through the worst flu of my life.”

“We pulled through and made something we really hope you’ll love!! Thank you Henry Scholfield we made anuuutha one!!” Lipa added in a separated tweet.