Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Are 'Taking a Break' After 2 Years of Dating: 'They're Figuring Things Out'

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are going their separate ways — for now.

The "Hallucinate" singer, 26, and Hadid, 22, are hitting the brakes on their relationship after more than two years of dating, a source close to the Hadids tells PEOPLE.

"Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart," the source says. "They're figuring things out right now."

Reps for Lipa and Anwar didn't respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The pair's split was first reported by The U.S. Sun, who reported earlier this month that the Grammy winner and her model boyfriend were in "crisis" mode, as "traveling so much and being apart is proving tough."

The outlet reported that the couple had not been seen together in nearly six weeks, as Lipa was in London and Los Angeles recording new music, and Hadid was in New York City.

In August, Hadid celebrated Lipa's 26th birthday with a note reading, "Happy birthday girl of my dreams. Love u forever and always" on his Instagram Story.

In June, Lipa marked Hadid's 22nd birthday with a sweet Instagram post that featured intimate photos of the pair, including a shot of them in bed with their dog, Dexter.

"Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc another lap around the sun ~ you make my world so much better!! I'm lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can't wait to celebrate youuuu today," the singer captioned the post.

Months earlier, the couple celebrated Valentine's Day together in February, for which Lipa shared a sweet post dedicated to her then-boyfriend.

"~ THE ONE 4 MY ❤️ ~," she wrote. "Happy V-Day Lovers xx."

The singer said in January that she was feeling "very comfortable" in her relationship with Hadid.

"I'm very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others," she told Rolling Stone, before speaking about her time with the in-laws at their Pennsylvania farm.

"Wake up around 9:00, 9:30, shower, get dressed, have a bit of breakfast, take the dog out on a really nice long walk, maybe do some yoga, make some lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals," she said, before adding that she gifted her boyfriend two pygmy goats named Funky and Bam-Bam, who "love a cuddle."

And in an interview with British Vogue for their February issue, the singer said the couple was "quite private."

"We'll only show you as much as we want you to see," she said. "It's a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions."

Lipa's split from Hadid, the younger brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, comes six months after the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary.

Though the couple did not mark the occasion on social media, they did celebrate their one-year anniversary with a sweet Instagram post.

"Nothing sweeter than 365 days joint at the hip with you," Lipa wrote on Instagram in June 2020 alongside a series of her favorite photos from their relationship thus far.

"1 year ago today we went on our first date... crazy how the best times fly by so quick @anwarhadid I love you," the Grammy winner also shared on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of a bouquet of flowers.

Lipa and Hadid first sparked romance rumors in summer 2019 with a PDA-packed outing at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London. They then stepped out together at New York Fashion Week that September.

Months later, the pair made their red carpet debut at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Back in May, the hitmaker revealed to host Andy Cohen that she slid into Hadid's DMs before they started dating. "We actually met at a barbecue. But then it carried on onto DMs," she said during a virtual episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the couple socially distanced together in London, hunkering down in an Airbnb after Lipa's apartment flooded.

"It's been really great — easy and fun and chill," Lipa told PEOPLE April 2020. "We've been making the most of this because we got all this extra time that we weren't expecting to just hang out."