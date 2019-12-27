Holiday Smooch! Dua Lipa and Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Share a Kiss 1 Month After Red Carpet Debut

Image zoom Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are enjoying the holiday season with a smooch!

The 24-year-old “New Rules” singer shared a sweet snap on Friday of herself and boyfriend Anwar, 20, sharing a kiss as they seem to head out the door.

For the photo, Lipa wears a blue cropped tank and sunglasses with her hair pulled back in a scrunchie, while Anwar — the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid — wears a long-sleeved blue and red striped t-shirt from Guess Jeans.

“bleached,” Lipa wrote in the caption for the photo, seemingly in reference to both of the stars’ bleached blonde hair.

Anwar’s dad, Mohamed Hadid, commented on the post, writing, “A Two Peanut 🥜”

Dua and Anwar were first linked over the summer, and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the American Music Awards in November. For the event, the pop star wore a hot pink dress next to Anwar’s graphic tee and suit as they held hands and shared a kiss for the cameras on the carpet, before Lipa performed her new single “Don’t Start Now.”

Just a few days after their AMAs appearance, Lipa shared a series of photos of the pair snuggling up to one another outside a trailer.

“the sweetest love,” she captioned the post.

Anwar shared some of the same photos on his own Instagram, writing, “BE HAPPY SOON BEFORE U FORGET HOW.”

Earlier this month, Lipa shared another series of photos with her beau, this time showing the two walking across a tarmac to board a plane. The post exhibited the couple’s playful side, as Anwar carried Lipa part of the way while they each wore a giant smile.

“omw!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️” the “One Kiss” singer wrote in the caption. Gigi commented “YEAH‼️” on the post, while Anwar’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, added a red heart emoji in the comments.