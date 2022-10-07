Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's Relationship Timeline

From "New Love" to old love.

After more than two years and several PDA-filled Instagram posts, Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid officially called it quits on their romance in 2021.

"Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They're figuring things out right now."

The Grammy winner previously revealed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she met Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother at a barbecue. "But then it carried on onto DMs," she shared.

Lipa — who reportedly split from her boyfriend Isaac Carew in June 2019 — and Hadid first sparked dating rumors that same summer. The pair were seen kissing at a London music festival in July 2019.

The Future Nostalgia singer previously told Rolling Stone that she was "very comfortable" in her relationship with Hadid. "More so than any others," she added.

The couple learned a lot about each other while self-isolating together during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's been really great — easy and fun and chill," she told PEOPLE. "We've been making the most of this because we got all this extra time that we weren't expecting to just hang out. It's been an absolute blast, and we're learning so much more about each other."

However, once the pair were able to return to their respective careers — Lipa headed to London to record new music while Hadid was based in New York City for his modeling — the distance reportedly put a strain on their relationship. The two were initially believed to be on a break, but as of 2022, it seems their romance has cooled off for good, with Lipa confirming she's single in October 2022.

From their first public outing to their international travels, here's a look back at Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's relationship.

June 2019: Dua Lipa attends Anwar Hadid's birthday party

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Lipa and Hadid were seen "cozying up" to each other at Hadid's birthday party in Malibu, California. According to Glamour, Lipa was photographed by Hadid's side on private Instagram Stories as guests sang "Happy Birthday."

July 6, 2019: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid kiss at a London music festival

Dave J Hogan/Getty

The duo sparked dating rumors after engaging in PDA at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London. Hadid was photographed with his arms wrapped around the "Cold Heart" singer as they enjoyed performances.

September 11, 2019: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid appear at New York Fashion Week

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lipa and Hadid made a fashionable pair at New York Fashion Week. The couple attended the Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 Runway Show in N.Y.C.

September 16, 2019: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid hit up London Fashion Week

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Days after their NYFW appearance, Lipa and Hadid hit the fashion circuit across the pond. The couple sat front row at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week.

November 3, 2019: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid get cozy at the ​​MTV Europe Music Awards

Tim Whitby/MTV 2019/Getty

Lipa had her boyfriend's support at the MTV Europe Music Awards. The singer performed her song "Don't Start Now" at the show in Seville, Spain, where Hadid was seen giving Lipa a kiss on the cheek.

November 24, 2019: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid make their red carpet debut

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The couple made their official red carpet debut at the 2019 American Music Awards. Lipa and Hadid packed on the PDA, kissing in front of cameras as they walked the red carpet in Los Angeles.

December 25, 2019: Dua Lipa gifts Anwar Hadid goats for Christmas

Dua Lipa Instagram

Lipa gifted Hadid two pygmy goats named Funky and Bam-Bam for Christmas. A few days later, the "One Kiss" singer shared photos of the goats on Instagram. "You can take them inside," Lipa told Rolling Stone. "They love a cuddle."

December 27, 2019: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid share a kiss on Instagram

Dua Lipa Instagram

Lipa posted a snapshot of her and Hadid kissing on Instagram. "Bleached," the "Levitating" singer wrote, in reference to the couple's matching bleached blond locks.

January 16, 2020: Dua Lipa calls Anwar Hadid her "bff"

Dua Lipa Instagram

Lipa shared a simple tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram. "💘 bff 💘," Lipa wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Hadid hugging her from behind.

February 14, 2020: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid celebrate their first Valentine's Day together

Dua Lipa Instagram

Lipa declared that Hadid was hers in a Valentine's Day post. Sharing a carousel of photos of the couple, the English songwriter wrote, "Pls touch wiv ur eyes only. this one is mine. Happy V day lovers 💕🔐."

March 22, 2020: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid practice self-care together

Dua Lipa Instagram

Lipa and Hadid showed off their face masks with a mirror selfie on Instagram. "Self care sundays ok," she wrote.

April 2020: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid quarantine together

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lipa told Good Morning Britain that she and Hadid were social distancing at "a random Airbnb" in London. "Both my boyfriend and I are quite used to making anywhere a home. We travel a lot, so this is fine," she said. "It's been really, really good. We're good at doing our things, then coming together when we want to watch a movie, or play a game, or do some painting, or go on our one daily walk."

Lipa later shared that the couple were getting closer while isolating. "We got all this extra time that we weren't expecting to just hang out," she said. "It's been an absolute blast, and we're learning so much more about each other."

June 14, 2020: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid celebrate their 1-year anniversary

Dua Lipa Instagram

Lipa commemorated her and Hadid's one-year anniversary with an Instagram post. "Nothing sweeter than 365 days joint at the hip with you ❤️," Lipa captioned a set of photos. The singer also posted a picture on her Instagram Story of a bouquet of flowers, writing, "1 year ago today we went on our first date... crazy how the best times fly by so quick @anwarhadid I love you."

June 22, 2020: Dua Lipa wishes Anwar Hadid a happy birthday

Dua Lipa Instagram

Lipa wished Hadid a happy 21st birthday with a special Instagram post. "Happy Birthday to my loveeee, my light n best goat daddy there is!!! Everything is better with you 🎂🎈 🍯🧸❤️🐐🌸🦹🏼‍♂️ 🎊," she wrote.

July 2020: Dua Lipa reveals that Anwar Hadid has been coloring her hair

Dua Lipa Instagram

In an interview with British Vogue, Lipa revealed that Hadid had been serving as her hair colorist during quarantine. "Anwar has been dyeing my hair all kinds of colors — pink, orange, red," she told the outlet. "It has been a different color every week."

July 31, 2020: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid adopt a dog together

Dua Lipa Instagram

Lipa and Hadid took a big step in their relationship by adopting a dog together. The Grammy winner introduced her adorable new pup, Dexter, on Instagram. "Our tiny bestfriend Dexter!!! thank you @thelabellefoundation HE'S PERFECT 🤍," she wrote. Hadid's older sister, model Gigi Hadid, commented on Lipa's post, writing, "My nephew A VERY GOOD BOY 🪐 DEXTO FROM ABOVE™️."

August 22, 2020: Gigi and Bella Hadid celebrate their "sister" Dua Lipa's birthday

Hadid's supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella wished Lipa a happy 25th birthday in August 2020. "HAPPY BDAY DEXTER'S MOM @dualipa," Gigi wrote on her Instagram Story. "You're a special one & deserve the best. love u sister."

Bella also posted on her Instagram Story for the occasion, calling Lipa the "cutest, smartest, most hard working, loving, generous bean of all time." The model added, "You are sweet as pie ... a blessing to our fam and the world Love u sister."

Lipa got a special shout-out from her boyfriend, too. "4 my love!!!! Happiest of birthdays!!!" Hadid wrote. "LOOKI THAT SMILE!!! Woweeeee!!! LOVE YOU ENDLESSLY LETS HAVE A BLAST."

December 2020: Yolanda Hadid shares Christmas photos of Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid

Three days after Christmas, Hadid's mother Yolanda posted photos from their holiday gathering, including snapshots of Hadid's girlfriend. Lipa was pictured in one photo wearing festive glasses alongside Bella, Gigi and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. Another photo showed Lipa opening a present next to her boyfriend. "❤️ One day, we will look back on this time and talk about what we learned, how we grew and how grateful we were to have each other," Yolanda captioned the post.

January 2021: Dua Lipa says she and Anwar Hadid are "quite private"

Although Hadid wasn't a stranger to Lipa's Instagram feed, the Grammy winner told British Vogue that they were careful about what they share publicly.

"We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there's something that we want to share together, then OK, that's fun," said Lipa. "But at the same time, we're quite private — we'll only show you as much as we want you to see."

Lipa continued, "It's a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions."

January 2021: Dua Lipa says she's "very comfortable" in her relationship with Anwar Hadid

Steve Granitz/WireImage

In a cover story for Rolling Stone, Lipa opened up about her relationship with Hadid. "I'm very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others," Lipa said. The "New Rules" singer also spoke about the time she had spent on Hadid's family farm in Pennsylvania. "Wake up around 9:00, 9:30, shower, get dressed, have a bit of breakfast," she described. "Take the dog out on a really nice long walk, maybe do some yoga, make some lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals."

June 22, 2021: Dua Lipa wishes Anwar Hadid a happy birthday

Lipa wrote that Hadid made her world "so much better" in a heartfelt tribute for Hadid's 22nd birthday. "Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc 🫀another lap around the sun ~ you make my world so much better!!" the singer wrote. "I'm lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can't wait to celebrate youuuu today."

June 2021: Dua Lipa says boyfriend Anwar Hadid likes "ugly pictures" of her

The pop star said she found it "sweet" that Hadid was a fan of photos of Lipa that she didn't like. "I always like to ask if he likes a picture before I post it," she told Vanity Fair. "But I also think sometimes it's sweet that he really likes kind of ugly pictures of me. And I look at him, I'm like, 'Really?' And he's like, 'I love it.' And then I let him post it, although I hate it."

August 22, 2021: Anwar Hadid celebrates Dua Lipa's 26th birthday

Dua Lipa Instagram

Lipa received a special birthday wish from boyfriend Hadid. Sharing a photo of Lipa cozying up to Hadid on his Instagram Story, the model wrote, "Happy birthday girl of my dreams. Love u forever and always."

In a post thanking followers for their birthday wishes, Lipa shared a pic of her with Hadid. "Going into my 26th year feeeeelin very 🎀 𝓁𝑜𝓋𝑒𝒹 🎀 ," she wrote. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes!!"

December 2021: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid split

After more than two years of dating, a source close to the Hadids told PEOPLE that the couple were taking a break. "Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart," the source said. "They're figuring things out right now."

May 2022: Dua Lipa talks "being good with being alone"

In an interview with Vogue, Lipa told the magazine that the "next chapter" of her life "is about truly being good with being alone."

In Lipa's newsletter, Service95, the music star wrote about taking herself out on a date. She recalled to Vogue, "Some people on the internet were like, 'Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time.' And I think that's amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident. But it was a big step for me. I was nervous — like, what am I gonna do? I don't want to be on my phone. ... I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?"

October 2022: Dua Lipa says she's single amid Trevor Noah romance rumors

After the "Don't Start Now" singer was briefly linked to Trevor Noah in October 2022, Lipa confirmed she's single during an episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," she said. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."

Lipa also noted that she's "never really had the opportunity" to focus on herself in recent years, adding, "But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down — I think it's [a] Leo thing — it makes a big difference."