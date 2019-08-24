One Kiss Is All It Takes: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Pack on the PDA During Her Birthday Celebrations

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid shared a steamy kiss as they continued her birthday celebrations together.

The “New Rules” singer, who celebrated her 24th birthday on Thursday, was spotted enjoying a beach day with the model, 20, in Malibu, where they were seen locking lips after a dip in the ocean.

Lipa, who received a birthday kiss on the cheek from Hadid as seen in a recent Instagram Story, wore a newsprint one piece while Hadid was still wearing his wetsuit halfway undone.

The Grammy winner also shared photos from her birthday dinner, in which Hadid was seen posing with two thumbs up.

The pair has been sparking rumors all summer with their PDA-filled sightings.

In early July, the “IDGAF” artist was seen kissing Hadid, the younger brother to models Gigi and Bella Hadid, at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival.

Then on July 10, Hadid made an appearance at Amazon’s Prime Day concert in N.Y.C. to see Lipa perform alongside Taylor Swift, SZA and Becky G. He was photographed entering the venue through a back door with his sister, Gigi, who also attended the concert to support her friends.

Earlier this year, Lipa split from her boyfriend Isaac Carew after the pair had been together on-and-off for five years.

Anwar previously dated actress Nicola Peltz, but the pair broke things off in the summer of 2018. He was also previously linked to Kendall Jenner.