Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Kiss and Cozy Up at London Music Festival

Image zoom MEGA

Is another Hadid sibling off the market?

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid sparked dating rumors this weekend after sharing some PDA at a music festival in London.

The pair was spotted kissing while the “New Rules” singer, 23, cuddled up to the model —who is the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid — as they enjoyed the live performances at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival.

Lipa looked comfortable in an oversized sweater paired with statement jewelry, while Hadid, 20, also kept it casual in a green bomber jacket.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid Were ‘Very, Very Together’ During Paris Fashion Week: Source

Image zoom Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

While neither star has confirmed the relationship, according to Glamour Magazine, they were also spotted getting close at Hadid’s birthday party in Malibu a few weeks ago.

Earlier this year, Lipa split from her then boyfriend Isaac Carew after the pair had been together on-and-off for five years.

RELATED: Dua Lipa Claps Back at Trolls for Accusing Her of Enlarging Her Lips in a Throwback Baby Photo

Hadid previously dated actress Nicola Peltz, but the pair broke things off in the summer of 2018. He was also previously linked to Kendall Jenner, with a source telling PEOPLE that the models were all over each other at parties and “very, very together” during Paris Fashion Week.

His relationship with Jenner, 22, never seemed to become official as they were first linked in June of last year, after they were caught making out at a CFDA Awards afterparty in New York City around the same time she struck up a romance with Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons.