Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary: '365 Days Joined at the Hip with You'

"Crazy how the best times fly by so quick," Dua Lipa said

Happy anniversary, Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid!

The singer, 24, celebrated her one-year milestone with her model boyfriend, 20, on Instagram Sunday. "Nothing sweeter than 365 days joint at the hip with you," she captioned a set of her favorite photos from their relationship thus far.

"1 year ago today we went on our first date... crazy how the best times fly by so quick @anwarhadid I love you," the Grammy winner also shared on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of a bouquet of flowers.

She first sparked romance rumors with the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid in summer 2019 with a PDA-packed outing at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London. Then, they stepped out together at New York Fashion Week in September.

Months later, the pair made their red carpet debut at the 2019 American Music Awards.

And in May, the hitmaker revealed to host Andy Cohen that she slid into Hadid's DMs before they started dating. "We actually met at a barbecue. But then it carried on onto DMs," she said during a virtual episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

These days, the couple has been social distancing together in London amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since her apartment flooded, the pair have been hunkered down in an Airbnb since March.

"It's been really great — easy and fun and chill," Lipa told PEOPLE in April. "We've been making the most of this because we got all this extra time that we weren’t expecting to just hang out. It's been an absolute blast, and we’re learning so much more about each other."