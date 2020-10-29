The "Future Nostalgia" singer said the event is unlike anything she's done before and something she "would never be able to do" on tour

Dua Lipa Announces 'Exclusive' Studio 2054 Event, Said to Be Much Like a 'Live Music Video'

Dua Lipa is giving her fans an epic new way to experience her music.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old pop-star announced a new "exclusive" Studio 2054 event, which she described as a "multi-dimensional live experience" that she created to replace touring amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I made this record [Future Nostalgia] to be able to go out there and perform it and experience the crowds and the people and it has been quite upsetting and disheartening having to move it," she recently told Entertainment Tonight. "I totally understand that's the way things are at the moment and hopefully we'll be able to get together and celebrate, but in the meantime, I have something really special prepared for my fans."

Lipa then explained that Studio 2054 is "not like a live show" but much more like a "live music video" — adding that she "would never be able to do this on tour."

"It's very theatrical. It'll be very fun. It's like, you know, a special set made just for this and we've got, you know, dancers and choreography and outfit changes and guest appearances and guest performers," she told ET.

In an Instagram Live chat, Lipa further discussed the event, explaining that it would be filmed in a "massive warehouse" as she moves through extravagant custom sets, such as "ecstatic raves, surreal TV shows and roller discos."

The London-born singer also added that he was "nervous" to even talk about Studio 2054 because it's something she has "never done before."

"I'm really excited about this... I've been working really really really hard," Lipa said.

Studio 2054 will feature music from Future Nostalgia, Club Future Nostalgia, and her debut album, Dua Lipa.

Lipa released Future Nostalgia earlier this year, her second studio album. The LP's lead single "Don't Start Now" became her first top-three entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She received widespread acclaim from music critics for Future Nostalgia, which also commercially topped the charts in thirteen countries and reached the top ten in thirty-one countries.