Dua Lipa and French Director Romain Gavras Make Red Carpet Debut at Cannes Film Festival

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

On Friday, the two were photographed embracing on the red carpet for the film Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers), about a gangster on the run who must lay low in order to avoid a 20-year prison sentence in France.

Lipa, 27, was dressed in a black one-shoulder dress with cutouts, a long slit, and a silhouette that showed off her back. She accessorized her look with matching high-heeled strappy sandals and dangling earrings. Gavras wore a black suit and tie.

Stephane Cardinale/getty

The "Levitating" singer was first spotted with Gavras, 41, leaving a party in London in February, according to Entertainment Tonight. The two were seen once again holding hands during Paris Fashion Week, according to E! Online.

Gavras, known for directing Kanye West's video "No Church in the Wild" and M.I.A.'s video "Bad Girls", also dated Rita Ora for about six months.

Lipa is also in town to debut her collaboration with Donatella Versace.

The legendary Italian fashion designer, 68, revealed the news of their co-designed high-fashion summer collection for the namesake brand earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the collaboration, dubbed "La Vacanza," or vacation in English, will debut during a fashion show in Cannes, France, and will be available to purchase in stores and on Versace's official website right after.

Her collaboration with Versace is not surprising.

In March, Lipa made an appearance at the fashion house's star-filled show in Los Angeles, wearing a black floor-length gown featuring a bow-like bust and a cutout neckline.

Lipa also made her runway debut with Versace during their Spring/Summer 2022 show at Milan Fashion Week in September 2021. She was also the face of Versace's Fall/Winter 2021 campaign.

Lipa even co-chaired the Met Gala this year.