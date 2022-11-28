Dua Lipa and Mick Jagger Relax in the Recording Studio — See the Pics!

On Saturday, Dua Lipa posted images of herself enjoying some downtime in a recording studio with the legendary Rolling Stones frontman

By
Published on November 28, 2022 11:43 AM
dua lipa, mick jagger
Dua Lipa and Mick Jagger. Photo: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa can add Mick Jagger's name to her long list of rock star friends.

On Saturday, the "Break My Heart" singer, 27, posted images of her enjoying some downtime in a recording studio with the legendary Rolling Stones frontman, 79.

"Sweeeet weeeek 🍒," Lipa captioned the photos of her sitting on a coach alongside a smiling Jagger wearing a colorful Palace x Gucci leather jacket.

The "Paint It Black" singer was dressed down in a patterned print button-down with a black T-shirt and pants, and a pop of color from his teal socks.

Lipa also included a Polaroid photo set of their meeting shown against the backdrop of a recording studio mixing desk.

The British singer is currently recording her third studio album, which is the follow-up to 2020's Future Nostalgia. Jagger, meanwhile, is working with the Rolling Stones on their first album of original music since 2005's A Bigger Bang.

dua lipa, mick jagger
Dua Lipa and Mick Jagger. Dua Lipa/Instagram

Late drummer Charlie Watts is set to be featured on the album, along with touring drummer Steve Jordan.

This isn't the first time Lipa has teamed up with a music legend. In 2021 she released the hit record "Cold Heart" with Elton John, and in 2020 "Levitating" featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott.

She has also teamed up with artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Calvin Harris, Diplo, Mark Ronson, Blackpink and Miguel.

Last month, comedian Trevor Noah reflected on his own relationship with the singer, on "Dua Lipa: At Your Service" iHeartRadio podcast.

CHARLEVAL, FRANCE - AUGUST 27: Dua Lipa attends the wedding Of Simon Porte Jacquemus And Marco Maestri on August 27, 2022 in Charleval, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Dua Lipa. Arnold Jerocki/Getty

"I said to my friend one day, 'Every time I see Dua Lipa, it's at an award show. So, now that means if I see her, my life is going well,'" Noah, 38, told Lipa.

"Now I just hope to see her more so that it means my life is going exceptionally well," he continued. "You've always been really wonderful and gracious. You've always been a really wonderful light, just in the spaces that everybody's in."

The comedian also recalled the first time he saw her perform — and was ecstatic about how far she's come.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 09: Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform onstage at Nissan Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
The Rolling Stones. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I remember when you performed… I feel like I saw you — were you in Ukraine maybe? You did the (soccer) Champions League final! I remember you came on to perform and it was so weird. I remember people were like, 'Who the hell is that?'"

He added, "I was like, 'It's Dua Lipa!' It's all these old men who've come to watch a football game and they're just like, 'Who is this person?' And then now there's no one in the world who doesn't know you. I think that journey is what a lot of people don't know about is how gradual and incremental that process is."

Trevor Noah Calls Dua Lipa a 'Wonderful Light'
Trevor Noah, Dua Lipa. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Just weeks before, Lipa said it was "great" to be single after the pair were photographed having a September dinner together in New York City.

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," Lipa told her podcast guest and fellow musician Charli XCX.

"It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."

Noting how she has "never really had the opportunity" to focus on herself in recent years, the singer continued, "But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down — I think it's [a] Leo thing — it makes a big difference."

