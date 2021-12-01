Dua Lipa and Madonna were pictured hanging out with Mert Alas at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Monday night

Dua Lipa and Madonna Pose Together at Fashion Awards Afterparty: 'Martinis on Deck'

Dua Lipa was partying with the Queen of Pop in London this week!

The 26-year-old singer posted a duo of photos alongside Madonna and Turkish photographer Mert Alas to her Instagram on Tuesday from the British Fashion Council's 2021 Fashion Awards afterparty the night before.

Lipa rocked a strapless black gown, while Madonna, 63, donned a black leotard and fishnet stockings.

The "Ray of Light" singer raised one booted leg to the sky while sporting red fingerless gloves and cat eye sunglasses.

"Martini's on deckkkkkk," Lipa captioned the gallery of pictures, perhaps referring to the tray of beverages in the corner of the image.

Madonna, who was featured on a version of Lipa's single "Levitating" last year, also posted an image from the impromptu photo session that was included alongside snaps of her with model Winnie Harlow and designer John Galliano.

Those stars were just some of the actors, singers, models and industry tastemakers who hit the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday night.

Abloh was one of 15 designers, brands, creatives, and individuals recognized as leaders of change at the Fashion Awards.

The event acknowledged Abloh and other icons like Stella McCartney and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele for their influence in helping the environment, people, and creativity over the past year.

Abloh's honor came one day after his family announced his passing on Instagram Sunday.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues," the post read in part.