Dua Lipa and James Corden Sing About the 'New Rules' for Dating amid COVID-19 in Parody Video

Dua Lipa and James Corden have a set of "New Rules" for dating amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show on Thursday, the 25-year-old pop singer put a new and relatable spin on two of her popular tracks — "Don’t Start Now" and "New Rules" — with help from the late-night television host, 42.

First performing an updated version of "Don’t Start Now," Lipa and Corden croon about the new challenges faced by individuals looking to date during the current health crisis, as they sing, "Wear a mask / Wash your hands / It’s not like you have other plans."

Then, as the video continues, the duo carries out a new take on Lipa’s 2017 hit, "New Rules," with a list of guidelines for those preparing to date again.

Singing about having to wax for the first time in months and how the "new third base" is getting to see someone's lower face, the pair hilariously poke fun at COVID-19 romances before they sing in the chorus of the song, "We’ve got new rules for dating / Safety is stimulating / It’s your neighbors you’re saving."

Last month, after filming The Late Late Show from his garage for 10 weeks, Corden returned to a brand-new set in Los Angeles built to follow safety precautions set in place because of COVID-19.

The new studio, which Corden gave an exclusive tour of to Entertainment Tonight, features glass shields and various sanitation stands. In addition, Corden is nearly alone in the studio, with the majority of his staff still working from home. The camera crew and band that are present in-person must wear a mask at all times.

"We built a studio with the safety guidelines that would [make it] the safest way to make a show in this room, with crew being far enough apart," he told ET at the time. "That's what we tried to do, and it was a long process of trying to get it to that point."

A live audience will not be present at the show indefinitely and Corden will continue to interview his guests remotely, rather than in-person.

Earlier this year, amid the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Lipa similarly used the lyrics from "Don't Start Now" to reflect on the new way of life by sharing a meme on Twitter that gives a bullet point list on "how to avoid coronavirus."

Lipa shared the tweet to her own account, where she wrote, "I don't make the rules," alongside the post.

The pop singer released her sophomore album back in March as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread. Rather than delaying new music like some of her peers, the "Break My Heart" songstress dropped the disco-tinged dance-pop record a week early on March 27 after it leaked online.

"We’re all just trying to be safe and stay inside and protect the people around us,” Lipa previously told PEOPLE. "If I could make someone smile or give someone a moment of comfort during this time, then I’ve done my job."