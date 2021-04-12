'Drivers License' Singer Olivia Rodrigo Gets Parking Ticket: Driving 'Isn't All Fun and Games'

Olivia Rodrigo revealed on her Instagram Stories that she recently received a parking violation from the City of Los Angeles

Olivia Rodrigo is quickly learning the ups and downs of having a driver's license.

On Sunday, the 18-year-old singer, whose pop ballad "Drivers License" recently became a mega-hit, revealed that she ran into a little trouble while driving.

In a snapshot shared to her Instagram Story, The High School Musical: The Series actress shared that she had received a parking violation from the City of Los Angeles, showing a photo of the ticket.

"Damn this driving s--- isnt all fun and games," Rodrigo wrote alongside the photo.

Despite gaining popularity for her track about getting her driver's license, the star previously admitted that it actually took her four attempts to pass her driving test.

In a March interview with PopCrush Nights with hosts Kayla Thomas and Nicole Murray, the musician told the hilarious story about the roundabout way she took to get herself on the road.

Rodrigo's first attempt at getting her license was canceled due to COVID-19, her second was deterred because of her filming schedule for High School Musical The Musical: The Series and her third did not prove successful either.

"I finally get there and I fly out from Utah to L.A. just to take the test because I had to take it in California," she told hosts Thomas and Murray at the time. "I'm sitting in the car and the guy like comes by and he's checking [everything]."

That's when it was discovered that her mom's car horn was not working and the test administrator deemed the vehicle legally unsafe.

"I go to honk it and the horn doesn't work on my mom's car," she recalled.

Luckily for Rodrigo, her fourth test went well and she was able to secure her driver's license.

Later in her interview with PopCrush Nights, the hosts told the star that she was being dubbed the "It Girl" of the year — and the Disney actress reacted modestly.

olivia rodrigo Image zoom Credit: Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

"That's crazy," she said. "I haven't heard that before. That's super cool and if they want to call me that, that's amazing. I guess I don't think of myself as that but that's really flattering."

Rodrigo's song proved so popular that it even inspired a sketch on Saturday Night Live back in February.

The singer and actress, who celebrated her 18th birthday the same night that the sketch aired, excitedly reacted to the skit on Twitter.