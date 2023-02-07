The Drifters Star Charlie Thomas Dead: The Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Famer Was 85

Charlie Thomas featured on The Drifters' hits including "This Magic Moment," "Up on the Roof," "On Broadway" and chart-topper "Save the Last Dance for Me"

By
Published on February 7, 2023 09:12 AM
Charlie Thomas of The Drifters
Charlie Thomas . Photo: The Photo Access/Alamy Live News

Charlie Thomas, a member of The Drifters for more than 60 years, has died. He was 85.

The musician's friend and fellow singer Peter Lemongello Jr. confirmed Thomas's death on Instagram on Jan. 31. Speaking to The New York Times on Monday, he added that Thomas died following complications from liver cancer.

"I am completely devastated and shattered after losing my best friend of so many years, Charlie Thomas, the last original recording member of The Legendary Drifters," Lemongello wrote on Instagram.

"Charlie was with the group longer and on more hit records than any other member in history," he added. "His accomplishments were recognized when he was 1 of just 7 members of The Drifters to be inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. I have so many fond memories that we have spent together through much of my life growing up, that I will cherish forever. I can still hear Charlie proclaim 'Peter Is A Star!' which he would often tell me and whoever was around."

"I'll miss you forever Charlie! Love you always, Peter"

Charlie Thomas of The Drifters
Bobby Bank/WireImage

Thomas, who sang with The Drifters on hits such as "Under the Boardwalk" and "There Goes My Baby" became part of the singing group at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem, when he and other bandmates were set to perform in their R&B group The Crowns.

That night, however, the Drifters' manager, George Treadwell, became upset when his band members got drunk and inserted Thomas and his fellow bandmates, including Ben Nelson — who would go on to be known as Ben E. King — into the Drifters' lineup, according to music historian Marv Goldberg.

The "new" Drifters took on their predecessor's concert dates too, but it wasn't a seamless transition. "We got booed off the stage for a year almost before getting into the studio to record," King told Goldberg.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Drifters ultimately found success with hits like "This Magic Moment," "Up on the Roof" and "On Broadway", with "Save the Last Dance for Me" topping the Billboard Hot 100 in October 1960.

The Drifters (clockwise from top) Rick Sheppard, Bill Davis aka Abdul Samad, Johnny Moore, Charlie Thomas and Bill Fredricks pose for a portrait in 1967 in New York City
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Thomas toured for decades with the group, even as members left and founded other Drifters-named iterations. When King went on to launch a solo career, two of the original Drifters came back into the fray — Rudy Lewis and Johnny Moore — in 1964.

While Thomas was not the lead singer on most of the group's hits, he did sing lead vocals on "Sweets for My Sweet" and "When My Little Girl is Smiling."

The singer toured until the pandemic hit, which charted a different course for the star.

"He was aging, but he was active almost every weekend," Lemongello told The New York Times. "Unfortunately, he went from being active to being at home and he started going downhill."

Thomas is survived by his wife, Rita Thomas, his daughters Crystal Thomas Wilson and Victoria Green, and his sons, Charlie Jr., Michael Sidbury and Brian Godfrey, as well as multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Related Articles
Chris Brown Apologizes to Robert Glasper
Chris Brown Apologizes to Robert Glasper After Throwing Tantrum Online Due to 2023 Grammys Loss
Chester Bennington of Linkin Park Portrait Session
Linkin Park Will Release Previously Unheard Song That Includes Chester Bennington Vocals
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm Bad Boys 4 Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'
Will Smith Was Going to Be a Surprise Grammys Performer — but Had to Drop Out for 'Bad Boys 4'
P!NK & Kelly Clarkson Duet 'Who Knew'
Pink Recalls Writing 'Who Knew' About Friends' Overdose Deaths and Sings the Hit with Kelly Clarkson
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts; Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for Renaissance onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Celebrate Beyoncé's History-Making Grammy Win Dancing to 'Cuff It'
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Grammy awards
What You Didn't See at the 2023 Grammys: Taylor Swift Dances in the Crowd, Adele Holds Court and More
Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders perform at Guitar Center's 27th Annual Drum-Off at Club Nokia on January 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Why Taylor Hawkins Was Not Included in the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam
Harry Styles accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Harry's House” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles Is Emotional After 2023 Grammys Album of the Year Win: 'There's No Such Thing as Best'
65th GRAMMY Awards - Omar Apollo
Omar Apollo Says It's a 'Blessing' to Attend the 2023 Grammys
Adele accepts the Best Pop Solo Performance award for “Easy On Me” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Adele Wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2023 Grammys, Dedicates Award to Son: 'Here I Am Crying!'
Darryl McDaniels and Joseph Simmons of Run-D.M.C. perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott, Run-DMC Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop with 2023 Grammys Performance
Lisa Marie Presley grammy tribute
Lisa Marie Presley Honored at 2023 Grammy Awards with Touching Tribute
Honoree Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt Perform 'Songbird' in Christine McVie Tribute at 2023 Grammys
adele
Adele and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Meet for the First Time in Sweet Moment at 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow Says She Has an 'Old Lady Crush' on Harry Styles — Which Her Kids Would Call 'Cringey'
Grammys red carpet couples
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Have Parents' Night Out at Grammys 2023 Weeks After Welcoming Son