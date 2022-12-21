Drew Barrymore Talks Dating with Meghan Trainor During Interview Conducted on Side-By-Side Toilets

Meghan Trainor is sitting on yet another set of side-by-side toilets — but this time, she's with Drew Barrymore!

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Trainor spoke to the actress and TV host about red flags in the dating world while seated on adjacent toilets — in reference to the "Made You Look" singer-songwriter's real-life bathroom shared with husband Daryl Sabara, which features two toilets directly next to each other.

"I know that you're married to your husband, Daryl, and you love him so much," said Barrymore, 47, while introducing the segment. "So much that you guys have adjacent toilets."

"We do, side by side. There's no wall between us," replied Trainor, 28.

Drew Barrymore and Meghan Trainor. The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

The pair then played a game of "Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag" and explained how they feel about various dating scenarios. Both agreed that a man speaking only in the third-person is a red flag, while being called "dude" by a date was considered a green flag by Barrymore and a yellow flag by Trainor.

While discussing the idea of a man touching them suggestively under the table on a first date, Trainor said, "Like, no warning? If it's my lover, I'm gonna be like, 'God, I love you.' If it's a stranger, that's a serial killer," before waving both red and yellow flags. Barrymore, meanwhile, considered the act a yellow flag.

In the end, both stars agreed on five out of 11 total scenarios.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Earlier this year, Trainor revealed she and Sabara, 29, have toilets next to one another on an episode of Nicole Byer's podcast Why Won't You Date Me? "We just got a new house, and we did construction," she told the host in October.

"Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom there was one toilet. And a lot of times in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, 'Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'" continued Trainor, explaining that her contractor initially laughed at the request, assuming it was a joke, before she doubled down, and their bathroom became home to two toilets.

"We pee at the same time a lot," she said, adding that they've only done double duty on No. 2 "twice."

Later that month, Trainor took to Twitter to clarify her comments. "To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…but he will hang out with me if I'm 💩ing cuz WE SOULMATES," she tweeted. "And i legit miss him when I'm away from him. And we pee together obvi."