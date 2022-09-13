Drew Barrymore Found 'Deep Connection' in Reaching Out to Britney Spears: 'Both Been Through a Lot'

Drew Barrymore befriended Britney Spears last year, and was invited to her wedding in June

Rachel DeSantis
Published on September 13, 2022 05:30 PM

When Drew Barrymore saw Britney Spears' conservatorship struggles play out publicly, she knew she was one of the only people who could truly relate — and so she reached out to the singer, thus beginning a new friendship.

Barrymore, 47, opened up about befriending Spears, 40, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and said the two have developed "a deep connection" since first getting to know one another in 2021.

"I made friends with Britney about a year and a half ago and we sort of had some secret exchanges," Barrymore revealed. "I know that sounds nefarious, [but] it was exactly the opposite. It was very connective and honest and we've both been through a lot of things, we have some parallels that are unique in their circumstances."

Spears' 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November, and she has since slammed her family members, including dad Jamie Spears and mom Lynne Spears, for allegedly forcing her to work and spend time in a mental health facility.

drew barrymore; britney spears
Drew Barrymore, Britney Spears. Getty (2)

Barrymore, meanwhile, dealt with similar issues in her youth; a child actress, she struggled with substance abuse issues as early as 11 years old, and wrote in her book Wildflower that her mother "locked [her] up in an institution" as a teen for a year and a half. She emancipated herself from her parents at age 14.

"The feelings of growing up, struggling, all the stuff that we've both gone through, is something that I felt connected to her," the actress said. "I'm not a real reach-out kind of person… it's just, the humanity in what she was going through, trying to get her freedom back, was something I felt compelled to reach out and we found a deep connection there."

The Drew Barrymore Show host said that she and Spears soon became "genuine friends," and she was thrilled to receive an invitation to the "Hold Me Closer" singer's June wedding to actor and fitness trainer Sam Asghari.

Barrymore was photographed at the event with Spears and other A-list guests including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace — all of whom joined together to sing a verse of Madonna's 1990 classic "Vogue."

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears' Son Jayden, 15, Reveals Why He Did Not Attend Her Wedding: 'I'm Happy for Them'

"The people you see in that photo are some of the only people there," the star said of the wedding's small guest list. "It was intimate, it was fairy-taleish, it was very sweet. There was no press, it was the way she wanted to do it, which… led to that photograph, which was also a moment, and none of us planned for it, it just happened organically."

The Never Been Kissed star also praised Spears for opting not to host a sit-down dinner, which in turn allowed everyone ample time on the dance floor.

"They did the ceremony, she got right to the dance party, we had the best time and I was like, 'Thank you!'" Barrymore recalled.

