Dream Street Reunites to Perform Song in Memory of Late Bandmate Chris Trousdale's Birthday

Gone, but never forgotten.

Over a week after Chris Trousdale died as a result of complications from the novel coronavirus, his former Dream Street bandmates digitally reunited to pay tribute to the singer, who would have celebrated his 35th birthday on Thursday.

From their own homes, Jesse McCartney, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger and Frankie Galasso came together to sing their 2001 hit "It Happens Every Time." In addition to footage of the group singing together, they also included throwback clips of Trousdale singing onstage and having fun in the studio.

"In Loving memory of Our Friend Chris. Happy Birthday bud," Galasso wrote alongside the video.

Trousdale, who joined Dream Street in 1999, died on June 2.

"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness," read a statement shared to his Instagram account. "He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world."

Image zoom Chris Trousdale Maury Phillips/WireImage

In his own tribute, McCartney, 33, confirmed that his former bandmate had died "due to complications from COVID-19."

"Chris had an explosively charming personality with boundless amounts of talent. Together we made up two of the five members of a boyband called DreamStreet," he continued. "We were young kids with budding talent who shared an overwhelming love for music and performing. Chris, in my opinion, was the most popular among us, who had a way of drawing every eye to what he was doing on stage. As an incredibly trained dancer, he would pick up an entire dance number in a matter of minutes; something that would take us days. I truly envied him as a performer."

"Although we were a band for only 3 years, at that age, it feels like a lifetime and we built a real brotherhood," he wrote. "In later years, we would grow apart as our lives would take different turns, but I would often reflect on our early days together and think about how exciting it all was. My deepest sympathies go out to his mother whom I know cherished him dearly. RIP Chris. I’ll never forget your smile."

Trousdale started his career at 8 years old when he joined the touring company of Les Misérables. He later joined the Broadway company of the musical and his other credits include The Sound of Music, Beauty and the Beast, The Wizard of Oz and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

Although according to Broadway World, he put his career on hold in 2006 to take care of his mother, Trousdale returned to music in 2019, with the single "Summer."