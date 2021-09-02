Drake's Mom Leaves Him a Sweet Note Ahead of Album Release: 'Love You More Now and Forever'

Drake's mom is showing some love for her "lover boy."

On Thursday, Drake's mom Sandi Graham expressed how proud she is of her son by leaving him a poem-like note ahead of the release of his Certified Lover Boy album.

"It's finally come, the countdown has reached one, with each new album my heart skips a beat, being your mother has been my life's greatest treat," wrote Graham, 61. "It's been a long hard road together, now there's one more day to go. I wanna celebrate you son, more than you'll ever know."

"Love you more now and forever," she signed the card.

drake Credit: Drake/Instagram

The rapper posted the first countdown note from his mother on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

"Day two is here, one more to go. We go high when they go low. Certified — it's been quite a ride, I forever admire your relentless drive," wrote his mother in her second note.

In the past, Drake, 34, has demonstrated a deep admiration for his mother — sharing sweet photos on Instagram from his childhood.

The singer-songwriter also shared a video slideshow of photos growing up with his mother on Mothers Day — where she voiceovers and says that a mother's presence, despite a child's age, is "invaluable."

"The role of mother never comes to an end, never," said Graham in the video.

On Monday, the "One Dance" singer teased that Certified Lover Boy would be released on Friday — after a months-long delay.

He revealed the news on Instagram by sharing an image that features multiple pregnant women emojis holding their stomachs, placed on a white background.

"CERTIFIED LOVER BOY SEPTEMBER 3," Drake captioned the post, confirming the release date.

Since the post, fans began theorizing about the meaning behind the emoji's post.

"The album is dropping over Labor Day weekend and is 9 months late. Drake is wild," tweeted one person alongside a meme of Drake.

Another fan joked, "Drake knows the power his music has. certified lover boy about to get us all pregnant."

The album was originally scheduled for release in January but was postponed due to health issues Drake was facing at the time.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drake wrote in an Instagram Story post at the time, per Billboard. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January."