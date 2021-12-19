Snoop Dogg was among those headlining the Once Upon a Time in L.A. Fest in Exposition Park, where the alleged stabbing occurred backstage on Saturday night

Snoop Dogg, Drake, and More Pay Tribute to Drakeo the Ruler After Late Rapper's Reported Stabbing Death

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Drakeo the Ruler performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California.

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Drakeo the Ruler performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California.

The rap world is mourning the death of Drakeo the Ruler.

The 28-year-old rapper reportedly died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. Fest, which was headlined by Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and 50 Cent on Saturday, according to The Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Snoop Dogg, 50, was among those to honor Drakeo on social media in wake of the news.

"I'm saddened by the events that took place last night," he said in a statement posted to his social media accounts. He added, "My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler."

Snoop went on to confirm that he left the festival, as PEOPLE previously reported, after receiving word of the incident while in his dressing room.

"My prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy," he shared. "Please take care, love one another and stay safe y'all."

Snoop Dogg concluded, "IM PRAYING FOR PEACE IN HIP HOP."

Drake, who collaborated with Drakeo on the song "Talk to Me" released in Feb. 2021, remembered his fellow rapper with an emotional tribute on his Instagram Story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Nah man this s— isn't right for real wtf are we doing," the 35-year-old wrote underneath an image of Drakeo decked out in purple Los Angeles Lakers gear.

"Always picked my spirit up with your energy," he added. "RIP Drakeo🤞🏽."

Drake Drakeo the Ruler Credit: Drake/Instagram

On Twitter, Joey Fatts expressed frustration over the incident that left his friend dead. He said he was at the venue for a performance when "Drakeo was killed while working" on Saturday.

"No reason why a knife should be able to be snuck into a music festival. Especially since the Travis Scott s—. Rip Drakeo hope his fam sue," wrote Fatts, 30.

Saweetie, Trippie Redd, Juicy J and Roddy Ricch were also among the musicians who mourned Drakeo's death on Twitter.

"Man Drakeo was always hella cool & respectful," wrote Saweetie, 28, alongside crying face and praying hands emojis. "Prayers up for his family RIP The Ruler."

Trippie Redd, 22, said, "Rip Drakeo u really supported me when u came home I can't do nun but thank u bro and wish u a beautiful journey to the other side."

"R.I.P. Drakeo the ruler prayers up for the family," said Juicy J, 46, next to a trio of praying hands emojis.

On Sunday afternoon, Roddy Ricch, 22, chimed in with, "another rapper out the west gone too soon #RipDrakeo smh."

The L.A. Fire Department reported Saturday that a man had been taken to a local hospital in critical condition after being stabbed around 8:39 p.m. local time in Exposition Park. Two sources have since confirmed to PEOPLE that the man transported from the festival was Drakeo the Ruler.