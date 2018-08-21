Drake Surprises 11-Year-Old Heart Transplant Patient at the Hospital for Her Birthday

Drake missed Monday’s MTV Video Music Awards for a good reason.

The Canadian rapper, 31, didn’t make it to New York City for the annual event because he was at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago — paying a surprise visit to 11-year-old heart transplant patient Sofia Sanchez between tour performances.

His trip to see Sanchez came after she participated in the popular “Kiki Challenge,” the craze that incorporates a choreographed dance to Drake’s hit song, “In My Feelings.”

Their sweet time together was captured in a video shared to the hospital’s official Facebook page.

Sanchez had no idea her wish to meet Drake would come true. “Oh my God,” she screamed, as he pulled back the curtain to see her.

“You asked me to come, and I’m here,” Drake said, opening his arms to Sanchez. “I’m so happy I got to see you.”

The sweet girl was left speechless. “I didn’t talk for a minute,” she recalled in the video. “I was like, ‘What? Is this real or fake?’ And he was like, ‘It’s me, Drake.’ ”

“I’m so happy you came,” she later told him.

It was an extra-special visit as Sanchez had celebrated her birthday on Saturday.

“This is the best birthday I ever had,” she said.

During their time together, Drake and Sanchez posed for photos — the Degrassi alum even gifting her with a Supreme hat. “He got to sing me ‘God’s Plan’,” Sanchez said in the clip. “I gave him my autograph, and he gave me his.”

Drake later posted photos of him and Sanchez to his Instagram page, captioning one, “Me and my love Sofia talking about [Justin] Bieber and Owls and Basketball 💙💙💙”

Dr. Bradley Marino, a pediatric cardiologist treating Sanchez, went on to explain in the video that she is still waiting for a heart, but that Drake’s visit allowed her to take her mind off of her health crisis.

“She came in with heart failure,” he said. “She was so ill. And having this one special day where she doesn’t have to be a sick patient, and doesn’t have to be a girl waiting for a heart, and is just a little girl who is a fan of a great artist? It’s pretty special.”

Sanchez clearly agreed.

“It’s a miracle because it’s one of the first wishes I got in a long time,” she said. “Thank you so much Drake for coming to see me. It means a lot for you to come and cheer me up.”