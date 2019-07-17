Drake Uses Aging FaceApp to Show Fans What He'd Look Like as an Old Man & the Comments Are Hilarious

Champagne Grandpapi?

Drake has given fans a glimpse of what he’ll look like as an old man using the aging filter on FaceApp.

The rapper, 32, shared the photo on Instagram on Tuesday, which shows him sporting a grey beard, and asked fans to come up with witty captions in order to win tickets to OVO Fest 2019.

“Just hold on, I’m getting old, getting old,” Lorenzo ‘Renny’ Cromwell from MTV’s Wild ‘N Out commented in reference to Drake’s hit “Hold On We’re Going Home” from his 2013 album Nothing Was the Same.

“Less Life,” YouTuber Rahmel Dockery wrote, poking fun at Drake’s playlist More Life.

“October’s Very Old,” another user joked in reference to Drake’s music label October’s Very Own (OVO).

“She say do you love me I tell her only partly I only love my cane and my grandkids, I’m sorry,” one fan wrote rewriting the lyrics to “God’s Plan.”

“Papa Aubrey,” a different fan commented.

“Literally 😂😂 IF YOU’RE READING THIS ITS TOO LATE,” another user said.

Drake wasn’t the only celebrity to test out the viral trend.

Kevin Hart also shared a photo using the app writing, “Strong ass old man face and upper body 😂😂😂😂.”

Dwyane Wade went as far as posting a side by side photo of himself before and after using the app, so fans could really see the difference.

“Grandpa Wade huh,” Wade, 37, captioned the shot, which shows him posing with his hands crossed, wearing a white blazer on the Amalfi Coast.

Sam Smith was unrecognizable in his selfie using the aging filter.

“Grandpa or Grandma? 💅🏼 I’ll take both #batch,” Smith, 27, captioned the shot, which shows him with a full grey bear and grey hair on his head. The singer also rocked heart-shaped rhinestoned earrings.

The aging filter is the latest internet phenomenon since Sophie Turner called for an end to the Bottle Cap Challenge last week.

The Game of Thrones star, 23, shared a video of herself taking on the task — but with her own twist — on her Instagram Stories.

In the video, Turner can be seen sitting on an airplane with a mini wine bottle in front of her. The star then raises her arms as if she’s going to untwist the cap miraculously without using her hands (per challenge rules), but instead she grabs the bottle and opens it normally.

“Stop this,” she says to the camera. “Now.”

Since the challenge kicked off late last month, numerous celebrities have mastered the feat, including Mariah Carey — who made hilarious use of her impressive pipes (and some special effects) — as well as Jason Statham, John Mayer and Diplo, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner.