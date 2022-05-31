"I can't make plans with you I don't even know when I'm gonna see sleep," Drake captioned a series of photos — including two with Thompson — shared to Instagram on Monday

Drake and Tristan Thompson Party Together with Cocktails and Hookah in Memorial Day Photo

Drake is rubbing elbows with Tristian Thompson again!

In an Instagram post shared Monday, Drake shared photos of himself and the NBA player surrounded by friends, drinks, and a large hookah pipe at a party.

"I can't make plans with you I don't even know when I'm gonna see sleep," the 35-year-old rapper captioned the photo series, which sees him grinning ear-to-ear as he flips off the camera in the first slide. Thompson, 31, appears in the background of the photo, but the post's second slide finds the pair posing together in black jackets with their arms crossed.

Other photos in the "God's Plan" rapper's post are solo selfies. The third slide finds Drake wearing a bathrobe as he poses in a circular, well-lit mirror, while the final image shows him in a blue plaid shirt posing with his tongue out — and a mysterious hand photoshopped onto his head.

The hand's rightful owner — singer, actress, and TikTok star Addison Rae — quickly spotted herself in the final image of Drake's post and took to social media to address the edited photo.

"This was way too familiar," Rae, 21, captioned a tweet posted Monday night featuring Drake's doctored image alongside the original photo, which sees her manicured hand wearing a shiny watch.

This isn't the first time Drake and Thompson have hung out together. The rapper and Chicago Bulls player's friendship goes back at least three years, as the pair was spotted having a guys' night out in Santa Monica in February 2019 — shortly after Thompson's first split from co-parent and on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

Drake and Thompson also both reportedly attended security guard Nessel 'Chubbs' Beezer's birthday in Bel Air on June 21, 2021, per Daily Mail. The outing sparked controversy, as the outlet reported the NBA star partied with multiple women shortly after he was spotted with then-on-again girlfriend Kardashian and their daughter, True, 4.

The following day, PEOPLE reported Thompson and Kardashian had split once again.