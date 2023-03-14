Entertainment Music Drake Is Going on Tour with 21 Savage! See the Dates The It's All a Blur tour will kick off on June 16 in New Orleans By Daniela Avila Daniela Avila Instagram Twitter Editorial Assistant, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 14, 2023 08:50 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Drake. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Drake and 21 Savage are "doing something" for their fans! The "Take Care" rapper, 36, announced Monday that he is going on the road with his Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage for the It's All a Blur tour. The 29-date tour will kick off on June 16 in New Orleans and will make stops in major cities like Chicago, Boston, New York, Miami and Los Angeles. It will also mark Drake's first tour since 2018's Aubrey & the Three Migos. Since then, he's released four albums including his most recent with 21 Savage, 30. Drake and 21 Savage. Prince Williams/Wireimage Drake and 21 Savage Announce Plans to Release Joint Album 'Her Loss' in 'Jimmy Cooks' Music Video Tickets will be available for presale beginning on Wednesday while the general sale will begin on Friday on drakerelated.com. On Instagram, Drake shared a nostalgic montage video of his life and career over the years as he announced the tour. Drake and 21 Savage announced their collaborative album Her Loss in October during a visual for their hit single "Jimmy Cooks." The album featured 16 songs including their hit "Rich Flex." The album also stirred up controversy with rapper Megan Thee Stallion when they seemingly accused her of lying about getting shot in the foot in the song "Circo Loco." Drake and 21 Savage have a long history of teaming up on songs together. Alongside "Jimmy Cooks" off Drake's 2022 album Honestly, Nevermind, the pair also released Certified Lover Boy cut "Knife Talk," which hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The duo previously took part in the first live performance of "Jimmy Cooks" together at a homecoming concert for colleges Morehouse and Spelman in October. The Atlanta hometown show for 21 Savage ended up becoming the perfect setting for a Drake cameo, as the two also played "Knife Talk," with Drake sharing a performance of his hit, "Nonstop." See the tour dates below: Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena