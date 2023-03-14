Drake Is Going on Tour with 21 Savage! See the Dates

Drake and 21 Savage are "doing something" for their fans!

The "Take Care" rapper, 36, announced Monday that he is going on the road with his Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage for the It's All a Blur tour.

The 29-date tour will kick off on June 16 in New Orleans and will make stops in major cities like Chicago, Boston, New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

It will also mark Drake's first tour since 2018's Aubrey & the Three Migos. Since then, he's released four albums including his most recent with 21 Savage, 30.

Drake and 21 Savage. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Tickets will be available for presale beginning on Wednesday while the general sale will begin on Friday on drakerelated.com.

On Instagram, Drake shared a nostalgic montage video of his life and career over the years as he announced the tour.

Drake and 21 Savage announced their collaborative album Her Loss in October during a visual for their hit single "Jimmy Cooks."

The album featured 16 songs including their hit "Rich Flex." The album also stirred up controversy with rapper Megan Thee Stallion when they seemingly accused her of lying about getting shot in the foot in the song "Circo Loco."

Drake and 21 Savage have a long history of teaming up on songs together. Alongside "Jimmy Cooks" off Drake's 2022 album Honestly, Nevermind, the pair also released Certified Lover Boy cut "Knife Talk," which hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The duo previously took part in the first live performance of "Jimmy Cooks" together at a homecoming concert for colleges Morehouse and Spelman in October. The Atlanta hometown show for 21 Savage ended up becoming the perfect setting for a Drake cameo, as the two also played "Knife Talk," with Drake sharing a performance of his hit, "Nonstop."

See the tour dates below:

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena