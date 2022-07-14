Drake to Hold Young Money Reunion Performance with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj at Toronto Festival

Get ready to see the "BedRock" performance of a lifetime.

On Thursday, Drake announced a brand-new festival set to take place in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, from July 28 to Aug. 1 titled October World Weekend with a stacked lineup of A-list performers — including a Young Money reunion set featuring the "Hotline Bling" rapper's longtime friends and collaborators Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The festival kicks off Thursday night with a performance from "All Canadian North Stars" at Drake's History venue, followed by a Friday night concert headlined by Chris Brown and Lil Baby (previously announced as part of the duo's One of Them Ones Tour) at Budweiser Stage. October World Weekend concludes Sunday night with the Young Money reunion, which will also take place at Budweiser Stage.

Whether or not Drake, 35, will appear alongside Minaj, 39, and Lil Wayne, 39, at the Young Money reunion is still TBD, though it's hard to believe he wouldn't hop onstage to perform one of their many hit collaborations. The trio first appeared together on 2009's "BedRock" alongside Gudda Gudda, Tyga, Jae Millz and Lloyd, which marked both Drake and Minaj's breakthrough hits. They've since collaborated on many other songs including 2014's "Only" with Brown, 33, and "Truffle Butter" as well as 2021's "Seeing Green."

Drake announced October World Weekend via Instagram and revealed in the post's caption that he plans to launch and OVO Fest tour next year in honor of his OVO Sound record label's 2012 launch.

"I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary but of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!!" the "Toosie Slide" performer wrote before teasing "more event announcements to come."

Minaj posted the festival poster on her Instagram Story and captioned it with a lyric from 2018's "Chun-Li," writing, "Ayo I BEEN Storm! X-Men BEEN formed!"

In March, Minaj spoke about the idea of touring with Drake and Lil Wayne during a Twitter Q&A. "Yes, of course — that's been discussed many times," she wrote in response to a fan. "Really a matter of timing. Also, IDK how all 3 of us would have enough time on stage to please all of our diff fans."

The "Anaconda" performer added, "Those are some pretty large catalogs."

Minaj previously appeared as an opening act on Lil Wayne's I Am Music II Tour in 2011, while Drake and the "How to Love" musician hit the road together in 2014 for the Drake vs. Lil Wayne Tour.

When "Seeing Green" dropped on the rerelease of Minaj's Beam Me Up Scotty album in May 2021, she took to Twitter and joked about her collaborators outperforming her on the track.

"All I know is that they washed me on #SeeingGreen," tweeted Minaj. I'm a woman enough to admit when I've been washed on a track by the Greats ... and it's ok #Barbz I've washed them b4. We'll live through this one. I was still a lil rusty ... I washed them in my head on #Fractions."