Drake Says He Tested Negative for Coronavirus: 'They Put That Q-Tip All the Way Inside Your Thoughts'

Drake was tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and the results came back negative.

The rapper, 33, shared the news while on Instagram Live Friday evening with his father, Dennis Graham.

“You know I had to do a test the other day,” Drake said, to which Graham responded, “Corona?”

“Yeah, I had to get tested. But it came back negative though,” Drake said in the video.

“That test was uncomfortable though,” the “God’s Plan” singer added. “They put that Q-tip all the way inside your thoughts and s—.”

Graham responded that he was feeling “okay.”

Drake has reportedly been in self-isolation at his home in Toronto after he was exposed to the virus when hanging out with NBA player Kevin Durant, who is one of four Brooklyn Nets players to have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant, 31, told reporter Shams Charania of The Athletic after the news broke. “We’re going to get through this.”

In their statement, the team said of the players who were diagnosed, three were asymptomatic while the fourth is currently exhibiting symptoms. “All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians,” the team said in a statement posted by multiple reporters. “The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.”

Drake and Durant spent time together when the athlete was in Los Angeles earlier this month. Drake shared a series of photos of the outing on Instagram on March 11, writing in the caption, “life is a race and the grim reaper catches up…till then glasses up.”

As of March 21, there are at least 17,962 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. with at least 239 deaths. Meanwhile, worldwide, there are now 284,566 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11,153 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.