Drake Teases New Song with Kim Kardashian Sample Talking About Divorce from Kanye West

Drake has yet to comment about the unreleased song

By
Published on April 4, 2023 03:35 PM
Drake and Kim Kardashian. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage, Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Is the feud between Drake and Kanye West back on?

Over the weekend, the rapper's unreleased song, believed to be titled "Rescue Me," played on Sound 42's The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM Radio.

On the track, he sampled audio of Kim Kardashian discussing her divorce from West (which was finalized in November of last year) in the 2021 series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, leading fans to believe he is taking aim at the "Flashing Lights" rapper, 45.

"I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that," Kardashian, 42, says on the track, according to a recording obtained by Complex.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Allen Berezovsky/Getty

While the Take Care rapper, 36, has yet to make any comments about the song's release, producer BNYX confirmed he's behind the beat for the single on Instagram.

"I remember when I used to add the Drake acapellas to my beats to see if they was hard. Now look," he wrote.

Feuding between the two rappers is nothing new as they've often dissed each other through their music and on social media in the past.

Most recently, however, Drake reignited the tiff by dissing West in his verse on Trippie Redd's "Betrayal" in August 2021.

Kanye West and Drake. Prince Williams/WireImage

"All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (burned out) let it go," he rapped. "'Ye ain't changin' s— for me, it's set in stone."

In response, the "Famous" rapper allegedly leaked Drake's home address on social media.

Then, in September 2021, Drake released Certified Lover Boy and fans were quick to dissect the lyrics, many of which appeared to take aim at West. Though Drake never called out West by name, several lines on multiple songs appear to take digs at him, most notably "7AM on Bridle Path" where he mentions the home address incident.

"You know the fourth level of jealousy is called media / Isn't that an ironic revelation? / Give that address to your driver, make it your destination / 'Stead of just a post out of desperation," he raps.

Though Kardashian has long denied rumors that she and Drake were romantically involved, Drake seemed to hint at the possibility in a verse on the song "Pipe Down," which also appears to allude to his rivalry with West.

"Why does your ex think we beefin', is that man alright? / That n– can't even look at me, he fell off twice," he raps. "So much s— I wanted to say, straight to your face / 'Cause you're so two-faced, that I don't know which face."

By the end of the year, however, it seemed that the rappers let bygones be bygones when they came together to perform at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in Los Angeles in November 2021.

