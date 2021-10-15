Adele released "Easy on Me" from her forthcoming album 30 on Thursday

Drake Supports Adele as She Releases First Single in 5 Years: 'One of My Best Friends in the World'

Drake is sharing support for bestie Adele.

The superstar released her first single in five years on Thursday, and the rapper gave her a sweet shoutout on Instagram to mark the occasion.

"One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single 😁," he wrote atop a photo of Adele. "@adele 💖💖💖 WOIIIIIIII"

Drake, 34, and Adele, 33, are longtime pals and mutual fans. In her first-ever Instagram Live over the weekend, Adele even gave Certified Lover Boy the praise of being her favorite album of the year.

In that same Live, Adele teased fans with the opening bars of "Easy on Me," the first single from her highly anticipated divorce album, 30, which comes out on Nov. 19.

In candid cover interviews for Vogue and Vogue U.K. released last week, the 15-time Grammy winner opened up about her split from Simon Konecki, explaining that neither of them did anything wrong, but she wasn't fulfilled in the marriage.

"Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me," she told Vogue (Adele shares 9-year-old Angelo with Konecki. Their divorce was finalized in March). "I've been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since."

She added to Vogue U.K.: "I wasn't miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first ... But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that."

Adele announced 30 on Wednesday, calling the album in a statement her "ride or die throughout the most turbulent period" of her life.