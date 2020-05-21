"Last thing I'd want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected," the rapper wrote on Instagram

Drake Shares Statement After Release of Leaked Song Where He Calls Kylie Jenner a 'Side Piece'

Drake is addressing an old collaboration with Future that was leaked unintentionally Wednesday night.

The rapper, 33, addressed the track, which calls out Kylie Jenner as a "side piece," according to E! News.

"A song that Mark ran last night on Night Owl sound live set shouldn't have been played," Drake wrote on his Instagram Stories on Thursday.

"It's a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after," he continued. "He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalogue. Last thing I'd want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to stay that to start off the day."

"Yeah, I'm a hater to society / Real s—, Kylie Jenner, that's a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf——' Kylies," Future raps in the leaked song, according to E! News. Drake later mentions Kylie's older sister Kendall Jenner, rapping, "Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in Vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f— Gigis."

There were rumors of a romance between Drake and Kylie last fall, but a source told PEOPLE in November that the duo saw each other "occasionally" and that "it doesn’t seem serious." That came about a month after Jenner's split from Travis Scott, and multiple sources told PEOPLE that she and Drake had been hanging out.

Drake fans were recently treated to new music from the rapper when he released a new mixtape titled Dark Lane Demo Tapes earlier this month. The mixtape is a collection of 14 tracks featuring collaborations with artists including Chris Brown and Future.

The "Toosie Slide" singer also promised that his sixth studio album will be released this summer.

"Lucky number 6 😈 soon fwd," Drake wrote on Instagram in April.