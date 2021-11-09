Drake Speaks Out on 'Devastating' Astroworld Tragedy: 'My Heart Is Broken'

At least eight people died, and dozens of others were injured in the chaos of Friday’s music festival at NRG Park, according to Houston officials

Drake is grieving for those impacted by Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival Friday night.

On Monday, the "God's Plan" rapper — who hit the Astroworld stage with Scott — shared that his "heart is broken" after eight people died and about 300 people were injured at the outdoor music fest after fans in the crowd of about 50,000 began to rush the stage at NRG Park in Houston.

"I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy," Drake, 35, wrote in a statement on Instagram. "I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself."

"My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering," he added. "I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. My God be with you all."

Drake is among the several performers at Astroworld who have shared their condolences. SZA released a statement on Saturday, explaining that she was still in shock after learning details of the festival.

Drake Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

"Speechless about last night I'm actually in shock n don't even know what to say," tweeted the "Broken Clocks" singer, 31. "Just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives."

Rapper Roddy Ricch also shared his support for the families impacted by the incident, announcing that he would be donating his earnings to victims.

"I'll b donating my net compensation to the families of this incident," the 23-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story Saturday.

In his own statement, Scott, 30, said he was "absolutely devastated" by the events that took place, and announced on Monday that he will pay for the funeral costs of those who died, Variety reported.

He also offered his cooperation to the Houston Police Department and condolences to the families of the concert goers who died. John Hilgert, 14; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Franco Patiño, 21; Axel Acosta, 21; Jacob Jurinek, 21; Rudy Peña, 23; Madison Dubiski, 23; and Danish Baig, 27, have been identified as the eight victims of the tragedy.

Since the incident, however, at least 36 lawsuits have been filed against Scott over the mass casualty incident, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Injured concertgoer Manuel Souza filed a petition Saturday in Harris County District Court against Scott over what the petition describes as the "predictable and preventable" tragedy that unfolded, according to the court document obtained by PEOPLE. He's seeking at least $1,000,000 in damages and also asking for a temporary restraining order to prevent any destruction of evidence. The lawsuit also names Live Nation, organizer ScoreMore, Scott's Cactus Jack Records and several others.