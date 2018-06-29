Drake Confirms He Has a Son on New Album Scorpion: 'The Kid Is Mine'

Drake just dropped a big bombshell — he’s a daddy!

The 31-year-old rapper confirmed the long-rumored news that he fathered a child with French former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux on his new double album Scorpion, which was released just before midnight Thursday on Apple Music.

In his track “Emotionless”, which samples Mariah Carey, the Canadian declares “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid.”

“Breakin’ news in my life I don’t run to the blogs/ The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call,” he adds.

Drake then seemingly addresses his relationship with his son’s mother by referencing Michael Jackson‘s hit “Billie Jean” in the song “March 14”.

“She’s not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine/ Sandi used to tell me all it takes it one time, and all it took was one time/ S—, we only met two times, two times,” he raps, referring to his mom Sandi Graham.

“I used to challenge my parents on every album/ Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent/ Always promised the family unit/ I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it.”

On the track, Drake confirms his son was born October 11 and says he celebrated in Miami when the DNA test confirmed he was the little boy’s father.

However, Drake also reveals while he rushed out and bought a crib for his son, he has only met the boy once at Christmas time.

Aside from the big baby news, the Canadian star’s album also features JAY-Z, Nicki Minaj, Future and Ty Dolla $ign.

Drake also samples Jackson on the track “Don’t Matter to Me” which seems to be unreleased music for the King of Pop.

Rumors regarding Drake’s son re-emerged last month when Pusha T released a diss track called “The Story of Adidon,” in which he alleged Drake had a secret love child he was keeping under wraps and refused to acknowledge.

“You are hiding a child, let that boy come home,” Pusha raps on the track, claiming Drake is playing “border patrol.”

While calling in to discuss the track on The Breakfast Club, Pusha went on to explain the connection he made in his song between Drake’s son and an “Adidas press run.”

“Allegedly his new line on Adidas is called Adidon, which is named after Adonis, his son,” Pusha T said. He went on to claim that Drake only planned to confirm the existence of his child once he “started selling sweatsuits and sneakers.”

“Who rolls out their child with a sweatsuit? Get outta here. What are you doing?” he added.

Drake also acknowledged what Pusha T and others have said about him both in the double album and in the “Editor’s Note” on Apple Music.

Poking fun at himself, the rapper wrote: “HATE WHEN DRAKE RAPS, DRAKE SINGS TOO MUCH, DRAKE IS A POP ARTIST, DRAKE DOESN’T EVEN WRITE HIS OWN SONGS, DRAKE TOOK AN L, DRAKE DIDN’T START FROM THE BOTTOM, DRAKE IS FINISHED, I LIKE DRAKE’S OLDER STUFF, DRAKE MAKES MUSIC FOR GIRLS, DRAKE THINKS HE’S JAMAICAN, DRAKE IS AN ACTOR, DRAKE CHANGED. ANYBODY ELSE > DRAKE …YEAH YEAH WE KNOW.”

Days after the diss track came out, it was reported that Drake has been “financially supporting” Brussaux since shortly before she gave birth.

Sources told TMZ that the Canadian star is making sure Brussaux “lives comfortably” by quietly giving her money. The payments reportedly started late during her alleged pregnancy.

A representative for Drake offered no comment in response to the report when contacted by PEOPLE.

Rumors began circulating about Drake’s paternity back in May 2017, when Brussaux — who was spotted with the rapper that January following his split from Jennifer Lopez — claimed she was three-and-a-half months pregnant with Drake’s child and hired two major New York City attorneys to begin the proceedings to prove paternity and seek child support, TMZ reported. She also told TMZ that she had text messages from the rapper asking her to get an abortion.

“If it’s, in fact, Drake’s child, which he does not believe it is, he will do right by the child,” Drake’s rep told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s just another woman in a long line of women claiming he got them pregnant.”