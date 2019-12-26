Drake is speaking out about his ongoing feuds with Pusha T and Kanye West.

In a wide-ranging two-hour long interview with Elliot Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller for their Rap Radar podcast released on Christmas Day, the rapper (né Aubrey Graham) said he has “no desire to mend anything with” Pusha T, who started a nasty back-and-forth with Drake after revealing in his May 2018 diss track “The Story of Adidon” (which was produced by West) that he had fathered a son he had not yet gone public about.

“He’s just made an entire career off of it,” Drake, 33, said of Pusha T, 42. “Some people like his music, I personally don’t ’cause I don’t believe any of it. And I like to listen to guys I believe.”

“I sleep well at night knowing I didn’t get out-barred,” he added. “It was just, you know, he told the world that the biggest artist at the time has a kid that he hasn’t told you about. I knew, for me, it was over at that point. It wasn’t even about battle rap.”

Addressing his son, Adonis, now 2, for the first time, Drake went viral after rapping on the 2018 track “March 14”: ‘I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.’ During his Rap Radar interview, Drake explained why he didn’t announce the birth of his son to the world sooner.

“To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn’t be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not,” he said. “So, I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn’t.”

When asked about the rumor that he wanted to reveal the birth of his son (whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux) in conjunction with a new Adidas campaign, Drake responded by saying that wasn’t exactly the case.

“At the time I was working with Adidas and we were toying with the idea of a name being a play off of my son’s name,” he said. “I wasn’t revealing my son with Adidas.”

In the past, Drake has insinuated that the information about his son must have gotten to Pusha T through West, 42 (a claim which Pusha T has denied). In the Rap Radar interview, Drake called West the root of his problems with the rapper.

“That’s where all of this stems from,” he said. “It’s all rooted in that situation, yes. I think that he definitely recruited a guy with a similar dislike for me no matter what he says in interviews. I know that … There’s something there that bothers him deeply and yeah, I can’t fix it for him. It just is what it is.”

“I could never ever ever ever turn my back on the things that I’ve said about him in a positive light, and I still feel all those same things,” he continued. “He’s still my, obviously with the exception of Lil Wayne … and if I look at Hov as the guy who truly shaped the majority of my thinking, skill set, all those things, Kanye West would be my favorite artist all around. And that’s just facts. I have no problem saying that. Things have changed. I’m not just some kid that’s a fan anymore. Now we have personal situations, and like I said, a lot of his issues with me, I can’t fix them for him.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Drake opened up about his relationship with Rihanna and how he made sure she didn’t feel “disrespected” when he teamed up with her ex Chris Brown for his single “No Guidance.”

“That person that was in the middle of us is no longer a part of either of our lives currently, and I have the most utmost love and respect for her,” Drake said. “I think of her as family more than anything. I actually had a moment of hesitation before because I didn’t wanted her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him.”