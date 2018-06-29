Who Is Sophie Brussaux? What to Know About the Mother of Drake's Son Adonis

Drake‘s fatherhood-sized bombshell dropped alongside his new album Scorpion, and fans are itching to learn more about the mother of his child — Sophie Brussaux.

Brussaux, a French artist and former adult-film star, had made her Instagram account private as of late, but opened it back up as the baby news was confirmed.

“Mother of Adonis <3,” Brussaux — who lives in France and paints portraits — formerly captioned her Instagram bio. “Would love my privacy in this moment.”

Sophie Brussaux and Adonis Sophie Brussaux/Instagram

Back in May 2017, Brussaux — who was spotted with the rapper that January following his split from Jennifer Lopez — claimed she was three-and-a-half months pregnant with Drake’s child and hired two major New York City attorneys to begin the proceedings to prove paternity and seek child support, TMZ reported.

She also told TMZ that she had text messages from the rapper asking her to get an abortion. “I’ve seen the text messages and they do exist,” Brussaux’s publicist Jonathan Hay told PEOPLE at the time.

“If it’s in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe it is, he will do right by the child,” the rapper’s rep told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s just another woman in a long line of women claiming he got them pregnant.”

However Drake confirmed late Thursday that a DNA test he received the results to in March proved the son Brussaux gave birth to on Oct. 11 is his child.

Drake, 31, also revealed that the two don’t get along as well as they could. In his new song “March 14,” the rapper referenced a strained relationship with Brussaux.

“She’s not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine/Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and it took was one time/S—, we only met two times, two times,” he rapped, referring to his mom Sandi Graham.

Drake

Drake was seemingly concerned with his family’s take on his unexpected fatherhood. His parents divorced when he was 5, and he was raised by his mother in Forest Hills.

“Now it’s rough times, I’m out here on the front lines/Just tryin’ to make sure that I see him sometimes/It’s breakin’ my spirit/Single father, I hate when I hear it/I used to challenge my parents on every album/Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent/Always promised the family unit/I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it,” he rapped in “March 14.”

In the album, the rapper also admitted that he has only seen his son once — for Christmas.

“I only met you one time, introduced you to Saint Nick/I think he musta brought you like 20 gifts/Your mother say you growin’ so fast that they don’t even really fit/But man, you know/I still had to get it for my boy though.”

The rapper goes on to say he has high hopes for another visit and an improvement in his relationship with Brussaux.

“They said that in two weeks you’re supposed to come in town/Hopefully by the time you hear this/Me and your mother will have come around/Instead of always cuttin’ each other down,” he rapped.

Sophie Brussaux Sophie Brussaux/Instagram

Drake’s over six-month silence regarding his fatherhood was apparently to protect his new addition.

In “Emotionless,” which samples Mariah Carey, Drake declared, “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world/I was hidin’ the world from my kid//From empty souls who just wake up and looked to debate/Until you starin’ at your seed, you can never relate.”

“Breakin’ news in my life, I don’t run to the blogs/The only ones I wanna tell are the ones who call/They always ask, ‘Why let the story run if it’s false?’ You know a wise man once said nothin’ at all,” he added.

Rumors regarding Drake’s son re-emerged last month when Pusha T released a diss track called “The Story of Adidon,” in which he alleged Drake had a secret love child he was keeping under wraps and refused to acknowledge.”

“You are hiding a child, let that boy come home,” Pusha rapped, claiming Drake is playing “border patrol.”

Pusha T; Drake Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; George Pimentel/WireImage

Days after the diss track came out, it was reported that Drake has been “financially supporting” Brussaux since shortly before she gave birth.

Sources told TMZ that the Canadian star is making sure Brussaux “lives comfortably” by quietly giving her money. The payments reportedly started late during her alleged pregnancy.

A representative for Drake offered no comment in response to the report when contacted by PEOPLE.