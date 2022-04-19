Drakes Shares Sweet Throwback Photo Hugging Taylor Swift

Drake has stirred fans into a frenzy.

Fans are speculating about a possible collab between the rapper and Taylor Swift after Drake posted a shot of himself with singer on Instagram. However, it appears the image is just a throwback photo as the "Champagne Poetry" rapper is pictured with a low haircut and not the straight back braids he's currently rocking.

In the photo, which was included in a carousel post, the pair flashed soft smiles as Drake, 35, wrapped his arms around Swift, who held on affectionately.

"All I'm asking for is a Taylor Swift x Drake collab," one fan wrote on Twitter as another said: "Taylor Swift and Drake will never beat collab allegations."

"Taylor Swift hanging out with Drake. We should all be scared," another tweet read. "Remember there were rumors about Drake x Taylor Swift during the 1989 era? What if the song is in the vault tracks?" a different tweet read.

Drake and Adonis Credit: Mark Blinch/Getty

However, Swifties shouldn't get their hopes up as the two have long been friends. Swift, 32, even attended Drake's birthday party back in 2016. That same year, Swift hilariously fell off a treadmill in an ad for Apple Music while rapping Drake and Future's "Jumpman." Drake then danced to Swift's hit "Bad Blood" in a different Apple Music commercial.

In 2010, Drake told Extra that "seeing Taylor Swift in person is always fun" for him.

Drake's Monday post also included an adorable photo of his 4-year-old son Adonis, whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux. In the photo, the little one is seen holding up three fingers with braids in his hair.