Drake Sends Video Message to Hospitalized Fan in Honor of Patient's Birthday: 'Stay Strong'

"I'm a fan of people with heart, and I can tell that you have a lot of heart," Drake told a shocked Zelek Murray, who watched from his hospital bed

Drake just made one fan's 14th birthday undoubtedly his most memorable yet.

In honor of fellow Toronto native Zelek Murray's milestone, the "Hotline Bling" singer sent the teen — who "has been battling a rare form of brain cancer since the tender age of 9," according to a GoFundMe page — a heartfelt video message, wishing him well and praising him for his strength.

"Zelek, what's up? My brother Mustafa [The Poet] hit me the other day and informed me of the extremely tough situation that you're fighting through," Drake, 33, began his message. "And we both thought it would be a great thing if I got to send you some love and some admiration and some respect."

In a video clip of the moment, shared by Zelek's mother Temeka Ishmael on Sunday, the rapper continued, "I can't imagine how tough you have to be, and Mustafa let me know that you're a fan of mine. Well, I'm a fan of you. I'm a fan of people with heart, and I can tell that you have a lot of heart."

"So I just wanna tell you, stay strong, I love you, and I appreciate you," Drake concluded as Zelek continued to look back and forth from his tablet screen to his mother, appearing happy and shocked at the gesture.

Ishmael expressed her gratitude for the message in the caption of her Instagram posts, thanking both Drake and Mustafa the Poet for their generosity and saying that they "don't even know how much" it meant to Zelek.

"His strength is like no other and yes he has his good days and bad days, BUT THIS is exactly what he needed to lift up his Spirit ... to never give up," she continued. "Because you took time out of your day to put a smile on a 14yr old boys face (ZELEK MURRAY) @wxvy.zk06 you are my hero 🦸‍♀️ and many others. Your strength is like no other thank you for always having a smile on your face and making all your nurse laugh even tho your the one in pain."

"WE ARE FOREVER THANKFUL 🙏🏾🙏🏾," Ishmael concluded.

Drake

This is not the first time Drake has surprised a fan in the hospital. In August 2018, the rapper missed the MTV Video Music Awards because he was at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago — paying a visit to 11-year-old heart-transplant patient Sofia Sanchez between tour performances.

His trip to see Sofia came after she participated in the popular "Kiki Challenge," the craze that incorporates a choreographed dance to Drake's hit song, "In My Feelings." Their time together was captured in a video shared to the hospital's official Facebook page, which showed the sweet girl left speechless.

Sofia was still waiting for a new heart when Drake made the surprise visit to her room — but one month later, she was thriving after a successful heart transplant surgery.